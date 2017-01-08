2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Sauber Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 26, 2017



Weather: FP1: sunny/cloudy and dry, 18-21°C air, 22-29°C track; FP2: sunny/cloudy and dry/wet, 23-19°C air, 31-20°C track



It was an eventful Friday for the Sauber F1 Team during the free practice sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. The team focused on aerodynamic and mechanical tests during both sessions. In FP1, Marcus Ericsson tested the Halo system during his installation lap. Due to heavy rainfall towards the end of FP2, the planned programme could not be completed.



Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 02/Ferrari)

1st practice: 18th / 1:50.160 Min (21 laps) / 2nd practice: 18th / 1:49.214 min (12 laps)

“Today’s sessions went quite ok for me. We were able to work through our programme and evaluate the car by testing different setups. In FP2, we continued to work through the planned programme and gathered lots of data. However, the rain came down quite hard towards the end which prevented us from completing long-runs. We will analyse our data now and work on improving our performance for tomorrow.”



Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):

Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)

1st practice: 19th / 1:51.263 min (13 laps) / 2nd practice: 19th / 1:49.725 min (18 laps)

“Today was not the best day for me, as I had technical difficulties in the morning, followed by rain which had an influence on our FP2 programme. My team of mechanics worked hard in FP1 and managed to fix the issues we were having and get me back on the track. Due to the circumstances, however, I was unable to complete as many laps as I would have liked today. I am positive that after we sit down and look into our data we can improve our performance for the rest of the weekend.”







