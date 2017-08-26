2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Williams Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

Felipe Massa qualified 16th and Lance Stroll 18th for the Belgian Grand Prix

Both drivers went out in Q1 on the ultrasoft tyre but were knocked out of the session having struggled for qualifying run performance over the course of the weekend

Lance was only able to set one timed-lap in Q1 after suffering damage to his rear-wing endplate

Felipe missed all Friday running after a crash in FP1 required a chassis change

Felipe has been given a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow for double-waved yellow flags in FP3

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: A disappointing result. Felipe obviously went into qualifying knowing that he would have a 5-place penalty. He was knocked out in Q1 in P16 and unfortunately on Lance’s car, we had a failure on a part of the rear-wing which the mechanics tried to change in the very limited time available but we missed the cut.



Felipe Massa: I’m so disappointed with the result. We’re not competitive enough. I thought maybe the crash would have been a problem today but I managed to understand the balance and the car. The car is just not competitive so I’m pretty disappointed. Even before losing five positions on the grid, it’s not a great start for the race tomorrow but racing is racing. We need to try everything we can and that’s what I’m looking forward to tomorrow.



Lance Stroll: I had a broken rear endplate and it is just one of those things that happens. Unluckily that held me up so I couldn't get out for a second run in Q1 and my qualifying ended there. We need a quicker and more competitive car, as we just can't carry the speed that some other cars can and it is really costing us a lot on certain tracks. If I had got out there for my second run I would definitely have gone quicker, but I think it would have been tough to get out of Q1. It is very frustrating and not where we want to be, but we have got to keep working on the car. I just hope for a better day tomorrow, as we have long straights, overtaking is possible and you have got to be positive and hopeful.









