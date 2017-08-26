F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Sauber Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap
Posted by: ASkyler on Aug 26, 2017 - 05:16 PM
F1 Weekend & Testing Team Reports
2017 Belgium GP (Spa): Sauber Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap


Weather: FP3: cloudy/sunny and damp/dry, 21-22°C air, 22-26°C track; Qualifying: sunny/cloudy and dry, 24-25°C air, 33-37°C track

Today’s qualifying result reflects the difficulties the Sauber F1 Team has been facing this weekend in Spa – the drivers finished qualifying in P19 (Ericsson) and P20 (Wehrlein) ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 02/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 19th in Q1 (1:47.214 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 20th (1:48.300 min / ultrasoft tyres / 6 laps)
“We knew that today’s qualifying would be a bit more difficult for us, as it is a power sensitive track. Considering the technical issue I had during FP3, and the small amount of laps I was able to complete, the team did a good job to optimise the car. The car felt good, however, we have to find a way to improve our performance. The weather can play a crucial part in the outcome of the race tomorrow.”

Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):
Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 20th in Q1 (1:47.679 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 19th (1:48.296 min / ultrasoft tyres / 17 laps)
“Overall, today was a better day for me in terms of track time. I ran a good amount of laps during FP3. Unfortunately, our performance is not where we would like it to be yet. We are looking at our data and working on finding a way to improve for tomorrow’s race.”

 


