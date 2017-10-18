Zarco Stars To Qualify On Front Row At Phillip Island

Johann Zarco produced a dazzling performance to qualify in 3rd for the round 16 fight tomorrow. The rapid rookie began the day with a highly confident display in mixed conditions to complete FP3 in 2nd, however, his personal best from yesterday saw him progress through to Q2 in 8th. He commenced the shootout with instant speed and eventually finished with a hot lap that left him just 0.025 back from Maverick Viñales and as the top independent rider.



Meanwhile, Broc Parkes will seek to please his fans in his debut race aboard the Yamaha YZR-M1 from the 7th row of the grid. The Australian made solid steps forward in the morning practice and then completed Q1 with an impressive showing to outperform several experienced MotoGP regulars. The headline event begins at 16:00 local time, or 07:00 in central Europe.



Johann Zarco

Position: 3rd - Time: 1'28.744 - Laps: 8



Johann Zarco - 2017“After qualifying third, I have high expectations for tomorrow and I hope to stay with Marquez and Viñales in the race. I think that they are going to be the two strongest riders and they will fight, plus, I’m sure that Viñales will want to take the opportunity to win the GP. If I can follow them and battle for the podium, it would be fantastic. As for my pace, it was quite positive and I was happy to use the medium tyre in FP4 and I felt good on it. Now we will wait and see what happens with the weather tomorrow but I am confident that we can have a great 27 lap sprint.”



Broc Parkes

Position: 21st - Time: 1'30.889 - Laps: 7



Broc Parkes - 2017"Every time I get on the Yamaha YZR-M1, I feel more comfortable and I make bigger steps forward. In qualifying it was dry and it was the first time that I felt like the bike was together with me. The gap to the guys that I am battling with is smaller now and for the race tomorrow I think that I can improve lap by lap and I hope I can fight for a top fifteen finish."



MICHELIN AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 4.448 m

Width: 13 m

Corners: 12 (5 right, 7 left)

Longest Straight: 900 m

Constructed: 1956

Modified: 1998



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Approx 2 hours from Melbourne International Airport



