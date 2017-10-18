F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Posted by: newsla on Oct 21, 2017 - 07:08 AM
MotoGP
Pramac Racing Newsletter


The qualifying for Michelin® Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix finished without high lights for Octo Pramac Racing. On a very difficult Saturday for Ducati’s riders (only Dovizioso in Q2), Petrux and Scott are unable to overcome the difficulties encountered in free practice, having to settle for the sixth and seventh row.

 
Petrux tries to push in Q1 but the feeling is not the best. On the last lap, a crash at turn 10 did not allow him to gain a few positions on the grid (18th position). In the FP3 in wet conditions, however, the rider from Terni lapped very fast (fifth quickest lap-time) and this could prove to be an important confidence boost in case of wet race tomorrow.

For Scott, a negative weekend end since Friday. The English rider wasn't able to make an impact even in the wet FP3 (P18) and in qualifying he had to settle for P20.

18th Danilo Petrucci - 1'30.471

“It was one of the toughest days of the whole season. I have never been fast except in wet conditions. That's why I can only hope in the rain tomorrow to make a good race. We don't have many solutions on the dry”.

20th Scott Redding - 1'30.806

“I honestly do not know what to say. I struggled a lot in every part of the circuit, especially in keeping the front wheel down. We have tried many solutions, but none of them has allowed us to improve. It's a very difficult weekend.”.

