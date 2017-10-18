F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Martin Truex Jr. wins pole and bonus (Oct 20, 2017)
· Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen extend relationship through 2020 (Oct 20, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 20, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Friday Practice Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Dominate (Oct 20, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Oct 20, 2017)
· It's Official! McLaren And Fernando Alonso Extend Relationship (Oct 19, 2017)
· 2017 Talladega II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 16, 2017)
· 2017 Talladega II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Last-lap pass gives Brad Keselowski victory in wild Talladega race (Oct 15, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 looking into Dutch street race ? (Oct 11, 2017)
More Rumors!
Navarro Hopeful For More Improvements After Qualifying
Posted by: newsla on Oct 21, 2017 - 07:09 AM
MotoGP
Navarro Hopeful For More Improvements After Qualifying


It has been another difficult day for Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 and their rider Jorge Navarro, who ended up 18th in today’s Moto2 qualifying at the Australian GP – the third-last event of the MotoGP World Championship.

 
After finishing this morning’s wet Free Practice 3 in 27th place, the young Spaniard found a better feeling with the bike in qualifying, although he was still unable to get near the front of the field. His 1’34.699secs QP lap-time was 1.5secs off Pasini’s pole time, which relegated Navarro to the sixth row of the grid.

While waiting to know if rain will be a protagonist tomorrow as well, the schedule for race day says warm up at 11:10 local time (GMT +11), with the race to get underway at 14:20.

18th - JORGE NAVARRO #9
“It has been so far the most complicated weekend of the season. I haven’t felt comfortable on the bike at all until qualifying, and only this afternoon we were able to make the right adjustments in order for me to feel a bit comfortable and have fun on the bike. We will continue on this direction and hopefully we will be get in a mix for a finish in the points with other 5-6 riders.”


PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in MotoGP:

 
Related links
· Top PaddockTalk News!
· MotoGP Edition
· More about MotoGP

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy