Navarro Hopeful For More Improvements After Qualifying

It has been another difficult day for Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 and their rider Jorge Navarro, who ended up 18th in today’s Moto2 qualifying at the Australian GP – the third-last event of the MotoGP World Championship.



After finishing this morning’s wet Free Practice 3 in 27th place, the young Spaniard found a better feeling with the bike in qualifying, although he was still unable to get near the front of the field. His 1’34.699secs QP lap-time was 1.5secs off Pasini’s pole time, which relegated Navarro to the sixth row of the grid.



While waiting to know if rain will be a protagonist tomorrow as well, the schedule for race day says warm up at 11:10 local time (GMT +11), with the race to get underway at 14:20.



18th - JORGE NAVARRO #9

“It has been so far the most complicated weekend of the season. I haven’t felt comfortable on the bike at all until qualifying, and only this afternoon we were able to make the right adjustments in order for me to feel a bit comfortable and have fun on the bike. We will continue on this direction and hopefully we will be get in a mix for a finish in the points with other 5-6 riders.”





