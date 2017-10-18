Confident Vierge To Launch From The 4th Row - Gardner Ready To Fight

Posted by: newsla on Oct 21, 2017 - 07:09 AM Confident Vierge To Launch From The 4th Row - Gardner Ready To Fight On Home Soil



Tech3 Racing Team rider Xavi Vierge produced a solid performance in the mixed conditions to seal 12th on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix. The young Spaniard built up his pace throughout the 45-minute session before delivering his personal best on the penultimate lap which left him 0.464 back from the second row. Vierge aims to follow up his second place finish in Japan with another impressive result tomorrow in Australia.



Whilst Remy Gardner qualified at the head of the sixth row of the grid after setting a hot lap that saw him complete the shootout 0.287 behind his teammate. The home hero seeks to undertake a strong start and then power to a top ten finish in front of his fans. The intermediate class race begins at 14:20 local time or 05:30 in central Europe.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 12th - Time: 1'34.213 - Laps: 18



Vierge - 2017“It was a tricky qualifying and the conditions were tough as it rained on and off twice in the session which certainly did not help us. However, 12th position is still positive and we can be pleased with this. My fast lap was not perfect and if I was one or two-tenths quicker then I could be on the third row of the grid, but everyone is really close. Anyway, I am happy because the important thing is the rhythm and mine is good. Now, we’ll try one new adjustment which will hopefully allow us to improve a little bit and then we will see what happens in the race.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 16th - Time: 1'34.500 - Laps: 20



Gardner - 2017“The qualifying position is not too bad, but I wanted more. I made a few mistakes on the last run and I feel like if I put everything together then it would have been much more positive yet, I managed to get a good lap in right at the end. I think I can be pretty strong tomorrow if it is dry, as we have the pace but now we just have to work on the last part of the track a bit. The first three sectors are fine so if we can improve in the final one then I’m sure that I can have a pretty rewarding race, anyway I am confident for tomorrow."







PaddockTalk Perspective



