Michelin confirmed as MotoGP tyre supplier until 2023

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 21, 2017 - 07:27 AM Michelin confirmed as MotoGP tyre supplier until 2023



Mr. Couasnon and Mr. Ezpeleta along with Nicolas Goubert from Michelin during the Press Conference announcing the renewal of the contract

Contract extension confirms the French firm will continue as official, sole tyre supplier of the premier class from 2019-2023



Dorna Sports is delighted to announce a contract extension with Michelin that will see the French marque continue as the sole, official tyre supplier to MotoGP™ until at least 2023. The five-year agreement, covering the 2019 to 2023 seasons, is announced at the Michelin® Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island, Victoria, as the countdown continues to the grand finale of another stunning season of racing action.







Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand in France, joined MotoGP™ as sole supplier in 2016. Since then, the premier class has enjoyed two of the most spectacular seasons in the 69-year history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing - something both parties are delighted to extend for a further five years. As part of the agreement, the Michelin brand will also continue to be featured trackside at each event – and will be the title sponsor of a Grand Prix. The Michelin® Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2017 makes the perfect stage from which to announce this contract as MotoGP™ prepares to take on the fabled Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit in another classic encounter.



Pascal Couasnon, Director of Michelin Motorsport: “After two seasons that have seen tyre performance and strategy make a real contribution to the show delivered by motorcycle racing’s premier series, DORNA Sports has decided to extend its collaboration with Michelin as technical partner and exclusive tyre supplier to MotoGP™ for five more years. We are naturally delighted to have earned the confidence of Carmelo Ezpeleta and his team. Michelin intends to use its continuing association with DORNA Sports to continue developing ever-safer and more competitive racing tyres, as well as innovations that will go on to benefit our road tyres. Michelin is also delighted to continue working with the teams and riders who gave us such a warm welcome back after our absence from the championship and also to be able to build on the sense of pride felt by our staff following our successful return to MotoGP.”



Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports: “I am delighted that MotoGP and Michelin will continue their collaboration for a further five years. MotoGP has only continued to grow, excite and thrill fans since Michelin came on board as sole tyre supplier in 2016, and we are proud that our partnership will once again form the foundations of a further five years of stunning racing. This is fantastic news for the Championship, teams and riders as we look to the future.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



