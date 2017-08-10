2017 United States GP (Austin): Force India Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 21, 2017 - 10:30 AM



SERGIO PEREZ - VJM10-02



FP1 1:37.861 P9 20 lap



FP2 1:36.481 P9 28 laps

Sergio: “We can be quite happy about today’s work. We gathered a lot of data and we’re in a good place for the rest of the weekend, even if I wasn’t overly convinced about the development tyres we tried this morning. It’s going to be tight to be best of the rest, but I am confident we can do that: the car has been feeling good, especially in hotter conditions, so we have a good base to build on.”







ESTEBAN OCON - VJM10-04



FP1 1:37.808 P8 25 laps

FP2 1:36.490 P10 34 laps

Esteban: “It was a positive day overall, testing different things on the car and working towards the ideal set-up. Finding the balance hasn’t been as immediate and easy as it was in Malaysia and Suzuka, so we still have a little bit of work to do, but we are getting closer to where I want it to be. I have no doubt it will be much better tomorrow. We still need to find something in the slow-speed corners and that’s where we will concentrate this evening.”





ROBERT FERNLEY, DEPUTY TEAM PRINCIPAL



“Despite a damp morning session, we worked our way through the job list and collected information on all three tyre compounds. Track temperatures were quite cool in the morning, but rose in the afternoon to levels that are more representative of what we expect for the rest of the weekend. This is a challenging track on which to strike the right balance between the high and low-speed sections, and that is where we will continue to focus our attention tonight. By the time we were doing long runs at the end of FP2, both drivers were happier, even though there’s still work to do ahead of qualifying. Overall, it was a pretty standard Friday which sets us up well for the rest of the weekend.”







