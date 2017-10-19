2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again

By Mike Sulka



Closing the gap. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes led the third straight Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas. Hamilton set a top time of 1:34.478.



Second quick and closing the gap was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari. After little signs of life on Friday, the German was just nine hundredths off Hamilton's leading pace.



Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes showed signs of life as well. Though two tenths off the pace, these were his best laps of the weekend.



Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari lost the battle of number twos, but was close enough to keep it interesting at three tenths behind.



Red Bull and Max Verstappen looked like they may be the second best squad this weekend, but after being six tenths back in the final practice.... not so much.



2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Practice 3 Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:34.478 15 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:34.570 +0.092s 19 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:34.692 +0.214s 17 4 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:34.755 +0.277s 17 5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:35.103 +0.625s 14 6 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:35.346 +0.868s 11 7 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:35.608 +1.130s 21 8 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:35.650 +1.172s 16 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:35.723 +1.245s 17 10 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:35.802 +1.324s 16 11 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:35.965 +1.487s 17 12 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:36.118 +1.640s 12 13 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:36.239 +1.761s 15 14 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:36.599 +2.121s 14 15 39 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.818 +2.340s 26 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:37.271 +2.793s 16 17 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:37.319 +2.841s 17 18 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:37.807 +3.329s 15 19 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:37.891 +3.413s 9 20 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:38.500 +4.022s 6





