2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again
Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 21, 2017 - 01:34 PM
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again


By Mike Sulka

Closing the gap. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes led the third straight Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas. Hamilton set a top time of 1:34.478.

Second quick and closing the gap was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari. After little signs of life on Friday, the German was just nine hundredths off Hamilton's leading pace.

Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes showed signs of life as well. Though two tenths off the pace, these were his best laps of the weekend.

Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari lost the battle of number twos, but was close enough to keep it interesting at three tenths behind.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen looked like they may be the second best squad this weekend, but after being six tenths back in the final practice.... not so much.

Next up, qualifying for the 2017 United States Grand Prix. Here's to a thrilling fight for pole.

 


























2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Practice 3 Results
POSNODRIVERCARTIMEGAPLAPS
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:34.47815
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:34.570+0.092s19
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:34.692+0.214s17
47Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:34.755+0.277s17
533Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:35.103+0.625s14
619Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:35.346+0.868s11
727Nico HulkenbergRENAULT1:35.608+1.130s21
855Carlos SainzRENAULT1:35.650+1.172s16
93Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:35.723+1.245s17
1011Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:35.802+1.324s16
1131Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:35.965+1.487s17
1218Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:36.118+1.640s12
1314Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:36.239+1.761s15
142Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:36.599+2.121s14
1539Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:36.818+2.340s26
1620Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:37.271+2.793s16
179Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:37.319+2.841s17
1894Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:37.807+3.329s15
198Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:37.891+3.413s9
2026Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:38.500+4.022s6



