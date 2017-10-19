|
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again
By Mike Sulka
Closing the gap. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes led the third straight Formula One F1 practice session for the 2017 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas. Hamilton set a top time of 1:34.478.
Second quick and closing the gap was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari. After little signs of life on Friday, the German was just nine hundredths off Hamilton's leading pace.
Valtteri Bottas and his No. 77 Mercedes showed signs of life as well. Though two tenths off the pace, these were his best laps of the weekend.
Kimi Raikkonen and his No. 7 Ferrari lost the battle of number twos, but was close enough to keep it interesting at three tenths behind.
Red Bull and Max Verstappen looked like they may be the second best squad this weekend, but after being six tenths back in the final practice.... not so much.
Next up, qualifying for the 2017 United States Grand Prix. Here's to a thrilling fight for pole.
|2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Practice 3 Results
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|MERCEDES
|1:34.478
|15
|2
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|FERRARI
|1:34.570
|+0.092s
|19
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|MERCEDES
|1:34.692
|+0.214s
|17
|4
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|FERRARI
|1:34.755
|+0.277s
|17
|5
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:35.103
|+0.625s
|14
|6
|19
|Felipe Massa
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:35.346
|+0.868s
|11
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|RENAULT
|1:35.608
|+1.130s
|21
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|RENAULT
|1:35.650
|+1.172s
|16
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER
|1:35.723
|+1.245s
|17
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India Mercedes
|1:35.802
|+1.324s
|16
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India Mercedes
|1:35.965
|+1.487s
|17
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:36.118
|+1.640s
|12
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:36.239
|+1.761s
|15
|14
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|MCLAREN HONDA
|1:36.599
|+2.121s
|14
|15
|39
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|1:36.818
|+2.340s
|26
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:37.271
|+2.793s
|16
|17
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:37.319
|+2.841s
|17
|18
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|SAUBER FERRARI
|1:37.807
|+3.329s
|15
|19
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:37.891
|+3.413s
|9
|20
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:38.500
|+4.022s
|6
