2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole!

By Mike Sulka



Pole again. Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes has once again taken Pole for the 2017 United States Grand Prix with a lap of 1:33.108 around the Circuit of Americas. For Hamilton, it his his 11th Pole of the 2017 season, and 72nd of his Formula One F1 career. It is his second straight pole at COTA. Hamilton has taken pole in five of the last six Grand Prix.



For Mercedes, it is the team's 13th Pole in 2017.



Second quick, was Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari as he would break up the front row party planned by Mercedes with an outstanding late drive.



Valtteri Bottas could not better his time on his second run, he slid back to third quick.



Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull surprised to qualify fourth, while Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) was - once a gain - very disappointing in qualifying. He'll start fifth.



Q1 Recap



Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) would set the early lap on the soft Pirelli tyre with a lap of 1:35.309. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) would all be a full second off his pace on the same tyre. On his second try, Hamilton would go faster - 1:34.822. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would slot in just behind using the ultrasoft tyre.



Both Lance Stroll (Williams), and Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1) would draw the ire of other drivers as neither paid attention to their surroundings. If penalties are coming, it won't change much as neither drive made it to Q2 qualifying.



KO'd in Q1: Marcus Ericsson (Sauber), Lance Stroll (Williams), Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso), Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber), (Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1).



Q2 Recap



Hamilton would set the early pace at 1:33.560 on the ultrasofts. Bottas' first attempt would be .233 behind. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would be a second slow, but he would be the only car using the soft compound - sixth after his first attempt. Hamilton would lower the mark on his next run, while Verstappen continued to sit in the garage. A gutsy call by Red Bull and Verstappen albeit he is facing a 10-grid penalty for an engine change.



KO'd in Q2: Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniel Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren Honda), Romain Grosjean (Haas F1), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault).



Q3 Recap



Hamilton would lower the mark again in Q3 to 1:33.108. Bottas would follow at four tenths behind. Raikkonen and Vettel would be seven tenths back.



Nothing changed on the final qualifying attempts. It all went Lewis Hamilton's way. Pole!



Next up, the 2017 United States Grand Prix on Sunday.























































2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Qualifying Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR Q1 Q2 Q3 LAPS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:34.822 1:33.437 1:33.108 18 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:35.420 1:34.103 1:33.347 18 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:35.309 1:33.769 1:33.568 17 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:35.991 1:34.495 1:33.577 14 5 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:35.649 1:33.840 1:33.577 17 6 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:34.899 1:34.716 1:33.658 13 7 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:35.849 1:35.113 1:34.647 17 8 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:35.517 1:34.899 1:34.852 17 9 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:35.712 1:35.046 1:35.007 15 10 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:36.358 1:34.789 1:35.148 19 11 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:35.603 1:35.155 9 12 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:36.073 1:35.529 15 13 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:36.286 1:35.641 14 14 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:36.835 1:35.870 14 15 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 1:35.740 3 16 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:36.842 9 17 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:36.868 8 18 39 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.889 7 19 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:37.179 9 20 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:37.394 7

Q1 107% Time - 1:41.459







