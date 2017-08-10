2017 United States GP (Austin): Red Bull Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 21, 2017 - 08:32 PM 2017 United States GP (Austin): Red Bull Formula One F1 Practice Recap



MAX VERSTAPPEN

First Practice session: 1:37.339, Position: 4, Laps: 21

Second Practice Session: 1:35.065, Position: 2, Laps: 30

“After a challenging year it’s a good feeling to sign a new contract and continue this strong relationship. I really believe in the team and they believe in me, we have a great working relationship and they gave me the chance to start a career in Formula One. We have had our ups and downs this year but I still feel really good in the team, you can see they have been working really hard to improve and today shows that we are again competitive. I enjoy being in this team which is very important for me so that’s why I decided to extend my contract. If we can learn from what happened this year I have no doubt that this team can build the best car on the grid and start 2018 competing at the front. I have learnt a lot this year after what has happened, which is definitely positive. Today we showed good pace both in long run simulation and short stints so I think we have the ability to achieve a good result here.”



DANIEL RICCIARDO

First Practice Session: 1:39.366 Position: 16, Laps: 14

Second Practice Session: 1:35.463 Position: 5, Laps: 24

“It was not that easy today actually. The grip on the circuit was really low for what we were expecting with lap times. It’s humid so the tyres were getting really hot and then you struggle to generate the desirable grip on the car. We have a few things we can obviously try for tomorrow, now that we understand a bit more from these sessions. We didn’t really have the ideal set up but I think with all those things considered we’re not a million miles off the pace and if we can get it right tomorrow we can still be up there. That’s our target and that’s realistic so we’ll work on that and hopefully you’ll see us amongst the top three tomorrow.”



Age is just a number…

…but some numbers are way larger than other. Brendon Hartley this weekend makes his Formula One debut at our sister team Toro Rosso at the age of 27. Now, in an era of Max Verstappen making his debut at 17 and Lance Stroll competing for the first time at the age of 18, starting your first race at 27 might seem superannuated but compared with these sporting rookies, Brendon’s a mere baby…



1. The oldest PGA Tour debutant was American Allen Doyle, who was 47 years, five months, and six days old when he completed his rookie season in 1996. Doyle had been a top amateur player for many years, playing mostly in the US south and in his home state of Georgia. However, targeting a stint in the PGA Seniors’ Tour for over-50s, Doyle turned pro in 1995 and took three victories on what was then the second tier Nike Tour, including the Championship title. That allowed him to join the big tour, though he failed to win any of the events in which he competed. Still, the goal was the Seniors’ Tour and when he graduated to that Doyle was a huge success. He went on to win seven senior tournaments, two US Senior Opens, and an

additional two other major senior championships in his later career.



2. The oldest FIFA World Cup debutant is England goalkeeper David James. The netminder made his international debut in a friendly against Mexico on 29 March 1997. He was then included in the country’s 2002 and 2006 World Cup squads but did not feature. However, in 2010 he was chosen to wear the number 1 jersey at the finals in South Africa and he finally made his first ever World Cup appearance in in the 0-0 draw against Algeria. In doing so he became the oldest World Cup debutant at the age of 39 years and 321 days.



3. For the oldest Olympic Games debutant you have to go all the way back to 1904 when America’s Thomas Foster Scott took part in the archery tournament. Born in Ohio on January 3, 1833, Scott competed in the men's double American round and the men's double York round, but did not win any medals. How old was Scott when he fired his first Olympic bolt? He was 71 years and 260 days, making him still the oldest person to make an Olympic debut. He died six years after competing.



4. The oldest person to debut at the Tour de France is Australian marvel Mathew Hayman. The Sydney-born cyclist turned pro in 2000 but spent the next 14 years working hard as an increasingly experienced and respected domestique, taking on supporting roles within a team. Each year as the Tour de France came into view he found himself in training camps and nondescript races in Austria or Belgium and it looked like his dream of a Tour start had gone. However in 2014 everything changed and he made his Tour debut at the age of 36. The event was something of a watershed for Hayman and two years later he triumphed at the classic Paris-Roubaix race at the 15th attempt. He’s even had a film made of his life, ‘All for One’, and this year signed a 2018 contract with the Australian Orica-Scott team. Hayman will turn 40 next April 20.



5. And finally we turn to the oldest F1 debutant and, well, in that regard Brendon really is a youngster. Back in 1952 Arthur Legat made his Formula One World Championship debut at the Belgian Grand Prix at the ripe old age of 53 years, seven months and 22 days. A garage owner from Haine-St-Pierre near Charleroi in Belgium, he competed in the Grand Prix des Frontières, a dangerous race on open roads near Chimay, 25 times from 1926 to 1959. He won twice, 1931 and 1932, in a Bugatti T37A. Then, after WWII, he bought a German Veritas Meteor in 1951 and raced the car in the 1952 and 1953 Belgian GP. He was classified 13th on his first attempt and failed to finish the following year.









