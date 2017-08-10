2017 United States GP (Austin): Williams Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 21, 2017 - 08:33 PM 2017 United States GP (Austin): Williams Formula One F1 Practice Recap



Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer: We had a slightly damp start but we managed to get some good runs, comparing the baseline intermediate tyre with a new intermediate test tyre that Pirelli have brought to this event. We also managed a few of our own tests in the midst of that. In the rest of FP1, we completed a dry tyre run on each car and got a good baseline. FP2 was run to a more normal plan, comparing the soft and ultrasoft on Felipe’s car and the supersoft and ultrasoft on Lance’s car. Felipe’s pace looked reasonably good, unfortunately Lance had a loose headrest on his low fuel lap with the ultrasoft so his ultimate time on the sheet was compromised. It’s a very tight midfield, as always, so we need to work hard overnight to find every little bit of margin to get ourselves good grid positions tomorrow.



Felipe Massa: It was a good Friday and it’s nice to be in the top 10. I feel the car is competitive so I’m happy. I was happy with the balance, and even in the wet conditions this morning the car felt okay. I really hope tomorrow we have a car as competitive as the one we had today so we can hopefully fight at the front and score some points.



Lance Stroll: It was okay and the usual Friday, getting into it and figuring everything out for tomorrow. We had a couple of issues here and there with little things like the headrest coming loose on my best lap so I couldn't complete it, but all in all it was okay. Because of the problems in Japan, and again here with the headrest, I have never been able to feel the car with the new wing and the new configuration. That is a bit frustrating so we just have to start putting things together to finish the runs to show where we are. The car feels competitive so it is just about putting it all together tomorrow.







PaddockTalk Perspective



