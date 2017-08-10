2017 United States GP (Austin): Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has gone fastest in the

second free practice session at Austin using the ultrasoft tyre, ahead of Red Bull’s Max

Verstappen, following a morning FP1 session that started in damp conditions. This

meant that all the drivers began the day’s action using the intermediates (with just one

car selecting the wets) before moving onto the slicks for the second half of FP1 and the

whole of FP2.

The drivers were able to test a prototype softer intermediate compound in the morning.

Data has now to be analysed. These tyres used an unaltered construction.

Hamilton’s fastest lap on the ultrasofts in FP2 was also the fastest-ever lap of the Circuit

of the Americas, beating the previous benchmark, which was his own pole from last

year.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“It was very much a day of contrasts in Austin, with damp weather in FP1 followed by

warmer weather in the afternoon. And of course, one of the biggest contrasts was our

pink ultrasoft tyres, compared to their usual purple colour, which certainly attracted a lot

of attention! The varying conditions today meant that it was quite hard to obtain

consistent data, but we saw the fastest-ever lap of Austin set in FP2 using the ultrasoft

despite a tricky FP1. This morning we tried out a prototype intermediate compound,

which was softer than the current compound, but with the same construction. There are

still some questions to be answered about how all the compounds interact with the track

this weekend.”







