2017 United States GP (Austin): Pirelli Formula One F1 Practice Recap
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has gone fastest in the
second free practice session at Austin using the ultrasoft tyre, ahead of Red Bull’s Max
Verstappen, following a morning FP1 session that started in damp conditions. This
meant that all the drivers began the day’s action using the intermediates (with just one
car selecting the wets) before moving onto the slicks for the second half of FP1 and the
whole of FP2.
The drivers were able to test a prototype softer intermediate compound in the morning.
Data has now to be analysed. These tyres used an unaltered construction.
Hamilton’s fastest lap on the ultrasofts in FP2 was also the fastest-ever lap of the Circuit
of the Americas, beating the previous benchmark, which was his own pole from last
year.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“It was very much a day of contrasts in Austin, with damp weather in FP1 followed by
warmer weather in the afternoon. And of course, one of the biggest contrasts was our
pink ultrasoft tyres, compared to their usual purple colour, which certainly attracted a lot
of attention! The varying conditions today meant that it was quite hard to obtain
consistent data, but we saw the fastest-ever lap of Austin set in FP2 using the ultrasoft
despite a tricky FP1. This morning we tried out a prototype intermediate compound,
which was softer than the current compound, but with the same construction. There are
still some questions to be answered about how all the compounds interact with the track
this weekend.”
