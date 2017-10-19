F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Qualifying Results - Marquez throws down the gauntlet with pole at Phillip Island (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Martin Truex Jr. wins pole and bonus (Oct 20, 2017)
· Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen extend relationship through 2020 (Oct 20, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 20, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Engine plans key to Verstappen deal
Posted by: Admin on Oct 21, 2017 - 08:49 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Engine plans key to Verstappen deal


Max Verstappen has not denied that his new Red Bull contract includes higher pay.

Amid obvious interest from Mercedes and Ferrari, the energy drink company announced in Austin that the 20-year-old is staying put until 2020.

 

Asked how many cans Red Bull will need to sell to pay him, team boss Christian Horner smiled: "Millions."

But Dutchman Verstappen told Ziggo Sport Totaal: "I did not do it for the money.

"I would rather win 100 grands prix and earn nothing than not win anything and have 100 million in the bank," he said.

However, it is speculated that Verstappen's new deal increases his retainer from about $3 million per year to at least $10 million.

Another major part of securing Verstappen's services will have been convincing him that Red Bull will have a good engine beyond 2018.

Next year's car will have a Renault power unit, and beyond that a switch to Honda power is possible.

When asked about the 2019 engine and whether it came up in the Verstappen talks, Dr Helmut Marko admitted: "Of course.

"He knows what our plans are and what the alternatives are and this convinced him to extend the contract.

"But I cannot tell you the details," said the team official.

"We're concentrating on 2018. With Toro Rosso we made the decision to switch to Honda, and when we look at McLaren's progress, we are satisfied," Marko added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy