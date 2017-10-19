F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Qualifying Results - Marquez throws down the gauntlet with pole at Phillip Island (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Martin Truex Jr. wins pole and bonus (Oct 20, 2017)
· Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen extend relationship through 2020 (Oct 20, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Oct 20, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: No talks with other teams
Posted by: Admin on Oct 21, 2017 - 08:50 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: No talks with other teams


Felipe Massa has admitted that if Williams ousts him, he will leave formula one completely.

Although Williams has been testing Robert Kubica and Paul di Resta, and is reportedly also considering Pascal Wehrlein for 2018, 36-year-old Massa says he wants to stay.

 

Asked about the recent Kubica-di Resta shootout test, Massa told the Journal de Montreal: "To see them test in the way they did is not a concern for me.

"Truly not. The team knows very well what I can bring to them, and I proved it again this year."

Massa has said some elements inside the team want to keep him, but paddock rumours suggest team co-owner Paddy Lowe has decided to pair Lance Stroll with another driver for 2018.

"I have let the team know my intentions to continue, but it's not my decision," Brazilian Massa said in Austin.

"To be honest, I haven't had any recent discussions with Williams executives," Massa added. "For now I'm focusing on the last four races, waiting to see if I will come back or not."

And Massa said he really is simply 'waiting', confirming that he is not in talks with any other teams.

"I do not have any talks with other teams," he revealed. "Anyway, there are no good seats available elsewhere.

"Hopefully I will know before my home grand prix in three weeks," said Massa.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy