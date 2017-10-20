2017 United States GP (Austin): Pirelli Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap

After topping all three practice sessions and breaking the

track record yesterday, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton lowered the benchmark again

today by taking pole on the ultrasoft.

In contrast to yesterday, conditions today remained warm and dry, with ambient

temperatures peaking at 35 degrees centigrade. Mercedes and Ferrari were the only

teams to get through Q1 using the supersoft tyre only, with ultrasoft then used by all

drivers for the rest of qualifying – with just one exception.

Several drivers face grid penalties as the season closes, and this influenced tyre

strategy. Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg qualified in the top 10 in Q1 but did not elect to take

part in Q2 to save tyres for the race, as he has a big grid penalty already. Red Bull’s Max

Verstappen is also affected by a grid penalty and was the only driver to run on supersoft

in Q2: which he will start the race on tomorrow.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“The tyres behaved in line with expectations, following more consistent running in

warmer conditions today after a disjointed day yesterday. Again, we’ve seen the lap

record broken today, but long runs suggest that race pace among the frontrunners

should be quite closely matched. We expect two pit stops to be the favoured strategy:

however, this will very much depend on track temperatures and degradation rates. This

circuit provides good overtaking opportunities, creating possibilities for teams to adopt

different strategies if the race circumstances suit them. With some drivers starting out of

position due to grid penalties, this means that there could be some intriguing tactics, as

we already saw in qualifying.”







