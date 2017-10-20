|
2017 United States GP (Austin): Sauber Formula One F1 Qualifying Recap
Weather: sunny and dry, 26-32°C air, 30-41°C track
The Sauber F1 Team finished qualifying ahead of the United States Grand Prix at the “Circuit of the Americas” in P16 (Marcus Ericsson) and P19 (Pascal Wehrlein). Ericsson was close to entering Q2, missing P15 by only 0.008 seconds. Due to several penalties received by other drivers, Marcus
Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein start tomorrow’s race from P13 and P15, respectively.
Marcus Ericsson (car number 9):
Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 03/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 16th in Q1 (1:36.842 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 17th (1:37.319 min / ultrasoft tyres / 17 laps)
“It was a positive day for us. During FP3 this morning we made some steps forward by bringing the tyres into the right operating window. That helped us to extract the maximum out of the car. I also put in a good lap at the end of Q1. It is a satisfying result compared to the last GP weekends. We are going into the race with a good feeling.”
Pascal Wehrlein (car number 94):
Sauber C36-Ferrari (Chassis 04/Ferrari)
Qualifying: 19th in Q1 (1:37.179 min / ultrasoft tyres)
3rd practice: 18th (1:37.807 min / ultrasoft tyres / 15 laps)
“I am not satisfied with today’s qualifying. Things were looking good yesterday, but today I did not feel comfortable with the car balance in FP3. At the beginning of qualifying, I started off OK but in my last lap in Q1, I went off the track. We are now looking into the data in order to make progress for tomorrow’s race.”
