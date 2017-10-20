Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 16 Australian GP - FP

Marc Márquez and Andrea Dovizioso crossed swords again at Phillip Island today, where just five days after their epic duel for victory in Japan they were separated by just 0.092 seconds on the first day of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix. The pair completed a top three that was headed by Aleix Espargaró, with up to sixteen riders covered by just a second on a day that promised much for the remainder of the weekend.



Karel Abraham finished the first day of the Australian Grand Prix in thirteenth position, just seven tenths off the best time of the day. The Pull&Bear Aspar rider clocked his best ever lap of Phillip Island as he dipped inside the 1'30 mark for the first time to finish the day feeling satisfied with his work, although a little frustrated to miss out on the top ten by just 0.2 seconds. His team-mate Álvaro Bautista struggled to get into a groove as two crashes upset his rhythm and left him in 22nd position.



12+1 Karel Abraham 1:29.987 (38 laps): “I'm very happy for today. This morning we had some issues but for the last exit we sorted everything out and we made a good lap time. This afternoon we had three good exits - on the first one we matched our best lap from the morning, on the second one we went faster on the medium tyre, which I actually didn't like so much, for four or five laps and the last exit was even better. We have some issues that we know about but that are not easy to resolve. Anyway, I did a 1'30 and then a 1'29, which is my best ever lap here, and finished just 0.2 seconds off the top ten, so we are in really good shape and if the weather is good tomorrow we have to push even harder.”



22nd Álvaro Bautista 1:31.688 (33 laps): “This morning we had a problem with the clutch and the engine braking was not working in one particular section of the track, which caused me to run wide and when I touched the wet grass I crashed. Then this afternoon I had another little crash, I guess because of a cold tyre. We have run into a few problems today and I wasn't able to get into a good rhythm. Hopefully we can do that tomorrow.”



