Title rivals Marc Márquez and Andrea Dovizioso, split by eleven points in the championship, will be separated by eleven positions on the grid tomorrow with the Spaniard on pole position for a race he failed to finish last season, whilst the Italian will start from back in eleventh place. Between them six factories are represented on a MotoGP grid that exemplifies close racing with the title fight set to go all the way.



Karel Abraham is the second-highest Ducati on the grid, ahead of his Independent team rivals and factory rider Jorge Lorenzo. The Pull&Bear Aspar rider was fifth fastest in Q1, just two tenths of a second off Q2 classification. The Czech rider set his best lap on his first run and then on his second run he just missed out on improving it by 0.029 seconds. His team-mate Álvaro Bautista will start the Australian Grand Prix from 22nd position after struggling all day to find any rear grip and consequently being unable to push the bike to the limit around this circuit.



15th Karel Abraham 1:29.961: “I am very happy. This morning we had a wet to dry session, which was spectacular for me - I finished fourth and everything worked. FP4 went really badly, we had some technical issues and I was virtually last. But we found a way out of it for qualifying and on my first exit I made a good lap time behind another rider. That put me up to P3. On the second exit I was alone but I repeated the lap time, so I was a little annoyed I couldn't go better on my last exit. Unfortunately there were a couple of riders who were waiting or slowing down and even though they weren't on the line I got distracted. Anyway, my ideal lap is P3 and everything is working well. We are the fastest non-factory Ducati, second Ducati overall and I am confident now about the race tomorrow. Hopefully everything will work like it did today and we can finally have a nice race!”



22nd Álvaro Bautista 1:30.900: “In the cold temperatures it is difficult to get a feel for the rear tyre. We have worked hard to fix this because I can't push and every time I try I lose the bike. We're looking at the dat from the test but the conditions were different and they could take us in the opposite direction to what we need. Sometimes when you are so close to the limit a little change in temperature can solve any problem you have getting heat into the tyre. The other Ducati riders are also suffering, maybe just not quite as much as us. I don't know if it is my weight or my riding style but we always seem to suffer more. Hopefully we can improve the feeling for tomorrow so that I can push a little harder.”



