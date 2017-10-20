Print All In New Window Top Five Finish For Fearless Vierge At Phillip Island

Tech3 Racing Team rider Xavi Vierge delivered another highly impressive performance to clinch 5th in the mixed conditions at the Australian Grand Prix. The Spaniard leapt forward from 12th on the grid and quickly set into a formidable pace as he glided through the field. He maintained his consistency and diced in the fiercely competitive pack before powering across the finish line, as the rain increased, in 5th to continue his strong form.



Meanwhile, Remy Gardner sealed a point scoring finish on home turf after producing a relentless charge in the 25-lap sprint. The local hero began the race from the sixth row of the grid and quickly got up to speed. He plugged away before riding a ferocious last lap to then meet the chequered flag in 15th. The positive result leaves Gardner confident ahead of the final flyaway event in Malaysia next week.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 5th - Championship: 9th - Points: 90



Vierge - 2017“I am so happy with our performance in this race because, during the sprint, my rhythm was really good. I had a solid start but several riders in front of me crashed and so I lost the podium group. However, lap-by-lap I caught them again. Yet, around eight laps before the end, it started to rain and it was not possible to advance anymore. I needed a bit more lean angle and the wet weather prevented me from doing this. Then on the last lap, it rained a lot more and I tried to hold on to fourth but Raffin caught me at the final turn, which was a pity. Anyway, today was positive and I am so happy because the bike was great.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 15th - Championship: 20th - Points: 23



Gardner - 2017“It was tough but I am happy to have finished in the points at my home GP. I had a positive start yet, on the second lap, Pons ran into me which caused me to run wide, and I lost about five positions. It was hard to regain the ground and I was in a really good place before this happened, plus, I believe that I could have stayed with the group in front. However, I lost them and it was tricky to keep consistent but anyway, it’s a shame that I couldn't get a better result at my home race and we will work hard to come back stronger."



Hervé Poncharal



Team Manager



“It was a great day for the Tech3 Racing Team in Australia. It was challenging all weekend long with the rain, which was intermittent, and this made it tough for the riders and the mechanics. Xavi, as usual, had a super start and he set the fastest time after just a few laps. Oliveira was on his own, but there was potential to finish in 2nd. Our rider looked really confident about getting on the podium, however, it started to rain a few laps before the end. Xavi didn't want to make a mistake so he wisely decided to settle for 4th and then, on the last lap, the rain increased and he, unfortunately, lost this position by very little. This is a pity, but the weather can always be tricky at this track. I have to thank Xavi for his speed, determination and motivation throughout the weekend and also his aggression at the beginning of the race. Finishing 5th is another great result and he is now 9th in the world championship, which is a superb achievement in just his second year in the Moto2 class. We are very happy and hopefully, we can continue in this way in Malaysia. As for Remy, he had high hopes for his home GP and the practice sessions went well for him and even though he was not too happy about the qualifying, 16th on the grid was not too bad. In the race, for some reason, he could not find the right confidence and he was lapping one and a half seconds slower than his teammate, which is difficult to understand. However, he managed to get a point at his home event and he fought throughout the sprint with Syahrin who finished on the podium in Japan. This shows that every weekend is a different story. He has the level to do better but let’s not forget that it is his first full season in the Moto2 class, so I am happy. Everyone worked hard and I hope we can all have a few days rest before we start the tough Malaysian Grand Prix."



