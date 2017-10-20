Navarro Injured After Race Crash At Phillip Island

Navarro Injured After Race Crash At Phillip Island



The Australian Grand Prix comes to a close in a very challenging way for Jorge Navarro, who crashed out at turn 11 during the third lap of today’s Moto2 World Championship race at Phillip Island after another difficult performance on board his Kalex machine #9 this weekend.



The last day of action did not get underway in the best possible way with a fall during warm-up and things surely did not improve later in the morning. Starting from row six, the rider of team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 lost a couple of places initially and, with tyres still to fully get into the right temperature, he ended up highsiding in spectacular fashion.



In today's crash, the Spaniard damaged the ligament of the fourth finger of his left hand. He will undergo surgery tomorrow in Melbourne (skin graft) before flying to Sepang for the penultimate event of the season. More updates on Navarro’s condition will follow.



