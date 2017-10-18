2017 Kansas II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Austin Dillon Recovers from Challenges to Earn Sixth-Place Finish in Rheem Chevrolet



"We started off really fast today in the Rheem Chevrolet. I found grip early, and we were posting the fastest lap times of the field. Once the track started to rubber up, the rest of the field moved up to my line and caught up. Then, we got behind there with a tire that corded. We fought back and finished sixth. The car handled really well, and it was a good recovery for our team. It makes me excited for Texas. ."



- Austin Dillon



Ty Dillon Earns Top-10 Finish in the Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet



"When we started the race, our Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet was just way too tight. My crew chief, Matt Swiderski, took a big swing at adjustments during the first stage break and got my balance how I needed it for the second stage. We used strategy to flip the stage during a caution before the final break, and we were able to restart in first for the final stage. I held on for a couple laps before people with fresher tires caught up. We knew that would happen, but it gave us the advantage that we needed to hold our track position in the top 10 to finish out the race."



- Ty Dillon



Late-Race Pit Road Penalty Hurts Daniel Hemric and the Blue Gate Bank Team's Day at Kansas Speedway



"I'll take the blame on that one. I struggled getting into the pit box all day and getting the Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet pointed the right way. I put some rear brake into it and just got too aggressive. I was trying to get all I could get and overstepped it. It put us in a bad spot for the pit stop, and the car was over the line. The guys already had the right-front tire off the car and put the sticker tire on before we backed up. We got penalized a lap for that. It was not ideal. We fought through and passed a bunch of cars at the end, but we got trapped a lap down and never got the caution we needed. The name of the game is pressure, and you have to rise up. Today we didn't do that. I did not do that. I've just got to do better, and we'll be fine moving forward."



- Daniel Hemric



Brandon Jones Overcomes Radio Issues to Finish 11th at Kansas Speedway in the American Ethanol/Casey's General Store Chevrolet



"It's always a challenge when radio issues happen during a race, but the No. 33 American Ethanol/ Casey's General Store team really came together and managed to still get a great 11th-place finish out of the day. We fired off lacking rear grip at the start of the race, but that grip came in eventually. From there on out, I was just fighting a snug feeling all day. Having to communicate with hand signals back to my crew chief, Brandon Thomas, was tough but luckily we have a great spotter in Doug Campbell and he was able to relay to the team what I was feeling. It feels good to overcome an issue like that and still walk away with a solid finish."



- Brandon Jones



Brendan Gaughan and the South Point/City Lights Shine Team Fight Back from Disappointing Qualifying Effort to Finish 13th at Kansas Speedway



"Today, it was about track position and considering we started 24th and got all the way up to 10th shows the quality of car we had. I cannot be more pleased with the pit crew. They were on point. They gained spots on pit road for me every time. We had a top-10 car and after the final stop, we were four laps short on fuel so we conserved a little and then went all out with about two laps to go. I brushed the wall trying to get 12th position and unfortunately that slowed us down a little. Considering where we started, I'm pretty pleased with our finish."



- Brendan Gaughan



