Posted by: newsla on Oct 22, 2017 - 01:19 AM



ALEIX ESPARGARÓ KEEPS HIS APRILIA IN THE LEADING GROUP BUT A CRASH ON TURN 1 TAKES HIM OUT OF THE RACE



Only a crash on the first corner during the eighth lap kept Aleix Espargaró from battling for important positions in the GP of Australia. The Spanish rider had both the pace and the confidence to contend in the leading group. Well supported by an Aprilia RS-GP, he was once again solidly at the level of the best.



Aleix paid a high price for a slightly wide trajectory on the fast first corner as he was overtaking Miller for fifth place. The high speed slide resulted in a fracture to the fourth metacarpus of his left hand, an injury that shouldn't keep the Spanish rider from participating in the Malaysian weekend that is just days away.



Sam Lowes finished nineteenth after a shrewd race, overtaking Parkes, Petrucci and Barbera.



ALEIX ESPARGARO'

"The race was going well. Despite a less than perfect start, I had already rejoined the leading group and I had a good feeling. Unfortunately, as I was overtaking Miller on the first turn, I went a bit too wide, ending up on the dirty part of the track and sliding out. I should be able to participate in the race in Malaysia even with the injury to my hand. We'll see what the conditions are on Friday."



SAM LOWES

"Obviously you always hope for a better result but, given the conditions, I'm rather satisfied. I overtook a few riders in the race and I didn't make any mistakes throughout the weekend. We are working well. Unfortunately, Aleix wasn't able to demonstrate the full potential of the RS-GP today because of the crash, but we are on the right path."



ROMANO ALBESIANO - APRILIA RACING MANAGER

"This was a peculiar weekend where we once again demonstrated how competitive our bike is and how Aleix is able to take advantage of it. The race began in the best possible way. Despite a less than perfect start that we need to work on, he recovered with impressive speed. Unfortunately, the crash stopped him in a race where anything could have been possible, but the responses from this track give us great optimism both for the upcoming races and for 2018."



FAUSTO GRESINI - TEAM MANAGER

"Except for the race result itself, this was another good weekend. More proof that we are competitive, very close to the best in the category. Unfortunately, we are leaving Phillip Island today with a bitter taste in our mouths, knowing that we have a great bike and a very fast rider. Aleix paid a high price for a small mistake, but that is racing."





