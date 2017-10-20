Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 16 Australian GP - Race

Marc Márquez has one hand on the MotoGP World Championship title after dominating the race at Phillip Island as Andrea Dovizioso could only finish thirteenth. Despite having to come back from running wide early in the race, Marquez has extended his advantage over the Italian from eleven points to 33, meaning that he will have his first shot at claiming the crown in Malaysia next Sunday. Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales completed the podium after a tough battle with Johann Zarco.



Karel Abraham produced an outstanding performance in Australia and even though it wasn't rewarded with his best result it is hard to think of a better race from the Pull&Bear Aspar rider, who spent most of it battling with factory riders Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa. The Czech rider, who struggled for rear grip in corner exit during the final stages f the race, battled all the way to the line with Lorenzo and held off the Spaniard for two hard-earned points. Álvaro Bautista started from twentieth and finished in seventeenth but leaves empty-handed after struggling all weekend to find grip at the Australian track.



14th Karel Abraham: “I'm very happy. I think this is a very important result for the team because it brings back the good feeling. I never want anybody to crash but let's say we were unlucky that nothing happened in front of us! Anyway it was a strong race for us, the lap times were good and I was able to run with the factory Ducatis. I had a good fight with Lorenzo and overtook him a couple of times. By the end of the race the front tyre was still good but the rear was spinning and sliding a lot and I was losing drive out of the left-handlers. I was losing grip on entry too and had to play a little with the electronics. On the last lap I prepared one last move on Jorge on the brakes into turn four and made the pass. I was sure he was going to get me back somewhere on the corner exit but he didn't and I hung on to fourteenth. It's not a special result but it was a special race because of the group we were fighting with and to finish 26 seconds behind the winner, I don't think there's any more we could have done in this race."



17th Álvaro Bautista: “It has been a difficult weekend, I haven't had a good feeling with the tyres all weekend in these conditions and today was the best I could do. When things don't work like they should, especially the combination of bikes and tyres, it is difficult to do any more. We saw here in Australia how all of the Ducatis suffered.”



