By Mike Sulka



The Formula One F1 series will race for the sixth time in the 2017 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The first event was won by Lewis Hamilton racing for McLaren, he started second. The track was completed in 2012 and is a 3.427 mile / 5.516 km anti-clockwise road course with 20 turns. There is some elevation in the design by Hermann Tilke especially Turn One. The circuit is expecting over 100,000 fans on race day.



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes took Pole with a record lap of 1:33.108. Sebastian Vettel was second quick during the session. Hamilton has won four of the previous five runnings at Austin. Vettel is the only other winner in the history of COTA.



As for the race, if Hamilton gets a reasonable start he should beat Vettel up the hill to a tight Turn One. But then again, its a VERY tight Turn One, and Vettel is hungry.



However, while we expect Hamilton to claim victory, Ferrari continue to race much better than they qualify. Here's hoping for a thrilling fight!



In the battle for best of the rest, the Red Bull with Daniel Ricciardo looks good, and we expect him to get past Bottas.



2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Starting Line-up

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:33.108 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 1:33.347 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:33.568 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:33.577 5 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 1:33.577 6 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.647 7 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 1:34.852 8 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 1:35.007 9 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:35.148 10 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:35.155 11 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:35.529 12 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 1:35.870 13 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 1:36.842 14 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 1:35.641 15 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 1:37.179 16 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:36.868 17 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 1:33.658 18 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:37.394 19 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 20 39 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.889

Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Hulkenberg 20 places, Hartley 25 places, Vandoorne 25 places, Verstappen 15 places. Magnussen and Stroll each penalised 3 places for impeding another driver during qualifying.







