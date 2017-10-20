F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Practice Three Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Again (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Qualifying Results - Marquez throws down the gauntlet with pole at Phillip Island (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Qualifying Results - Martin Truex Jr. wins pole and bonus (Oct 20, 2017)
Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen extend relationship through 2020 (Oct 20, 2017)

2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview
Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 22, 2017 - 01:31 PM
Formula 1 News
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview


By Mike Sulka

The Formula One F1 series will race for the sixth time in the 2017 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. The first event was won by Lewis Hamilton racing for McLaren, he started second. The track was completed in 2012 and is a 3.427 mile / 5.516 km anti-clockwise road course with 20 turns. There is some elevation in the design by Hermann Tilke especially Turn One. The circuit is expecting over 100,000 fans on race day.

Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes took Pole with a record lap of 1:33.108. Sebastian Vettel was second quick during the session. Hamilton has won four of the previous five runnings at Austin. Vettel is the only other winner in the history of COTA.

As for the race, if Hamilton gets a reasonable start he should beat Vettel up the hill to a tight Turn One. But then again, its a VERY tight Turn One, and Vettel is hungry.

However, while we expect Hamilton to claim victory, Ferrari continue to race much better than they qualify. Here's hoping for a thrilling fight!

In the battle for best of the rest, the Red Bull with Daniel Ricciardo looks good, and we expect him to get past Bottas.

So enjoy! The Formula One F1 2017 United States Grand Prix GP is about to begin!

 


























2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Starting Line-up
POSNODRIVERCARTIME
144Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES1:33.108
25Sebastian VettelFERRARI1:33.347
377Valtteri BottasMERCEDES1:33.568
43Daniel RicciardoRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:33.577
57Kimi RaikkonenFERRARI1:33.577
631Esteban OconForce India Mercedes1:34.647
755Carlos SainzRENAULT1:34.852
814Fernando AlonsoMCLAREN HONDA1:35.007
911Sergio PerezForce India Mercedes1:35.148
1019Felipe MassaWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:35.155
1126Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:35.529
128Romain GrosjeanHAAS FERRARI1:35.870
139Marcus EricssonSAUBER FERRARI1:36.842
142Stoffel VandoorneMCLAREN HONDA1:35.641
1594Pascal WehrleinSAUBER FERRARI1:37.179
1618Lance StrollWILLIAMS MERCEDES1:36.868
1733Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing TAG HEUER1:33.658
1820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI1:37.394
1927Nico HulkenbergRENAULT
2039Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:36.889

Note - penalised for use of additional power unit elements: Hulkenberg 20 places, Hartley 25 places, Vandoorne 25 places, Verstappen 15 places. Magnussen and Stroll each penalised 3 places for impeding another driver during qualifying.



