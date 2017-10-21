Zarco Seals Rookie Of The Year Title In Australia

Monster Yamaha Tech3 team rider Johann Zarco achieved his main objective with the 4th place finish at Phillip Island enabling him to secure the 2017 MotoGP Rookie of the Year title. The double Moto2 World Champion has delivered some truly memorable performances in his debut year in the premier class, including a podium finish at Le Mans, pole positions at Assen and Japan as well as a further front row start in Australia. In addition, he has scored points in every race this season aside from the opening round in Qatar. The French star currently stands in 6th in the World Championship as he now aims to clinch the Top Independent rider title with two rounds remaining.



Johann Zarco

Championship: 6th - Points: 138



Johann Zarco - 2017“It is a good feeling to achieve this target. There were a lot of fast riders who came from Moto2 in 2017, including my teammate Jonas, Alex Rins and Sam Lowes. The main aim was to be Rookie of the Year and I am happy to have done this. It was not easy as Jonas was very strong and he got a really good 2nd place finish at Sachsenring where he was fighting with the top guys. However, I was a bit more consistent which helped me to get the points. Now, I need to keep the 6th position in the championship and it will be fantastic if I can do this, as it will be better than being Rookie of the Year.”



Hervé PONCHARAL

Team manager



“Today in Australia, the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team rider Johann Zarco secured the Rookie of the Year title. This was his main objective, which we set him when he started the season with us. We knew that he would have strong opponents from Moto2, firstly his teammate Jonas Folger and also Sam Lowes as well as Alex Rins who he was fighting against for the 2016 intermediate class championship. He has already achieved our target with two races to go so I would like to congratulate him, thank Yamaha for their support and say thanks to all of Johann’s crew who have worked really hard. He has had some unbelievable races, and the highlights include; the podium finish in France, the pole position at Assen and in Japan, and qualifying on the front row of the grid here. I would like to say thanks to him for everything that he has done for us, our sponsors and for Yamaha. We are very proud of this and it was not easy although it may look simple if we look at the standings now, but this was not the case at the beginning. Now we need to celebrate and get ready for Malaysia.”



MICHELIN AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 4.448 m

Width: 13 m

Corners: 12 (5 right, 7 left)

Longest Straight: 900 m

Constructed: 1956

Modified: 1998



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Approx 2 hours from Melbourne International Airport



