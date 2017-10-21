Van Der Mark To Ride For Monster Yamaha Tech3 At Sepang

World Superbike front-runner Michael van der Mark will jump on the Monster Yamaha Tech3 YZR-M1 to replace the recovering Jonas Folger at the Malaysian GP. The young Dutch rider rose through the ranks of the Superbike leagues before winning the World Supersport Championship in 2014. Some strong performances this year, including two podium finishes aboard the Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team YZF-R1, leave the MotoGP paddock eager to see how Van der Mark will perform at the penultimate round of the 2017 World Championship.



Michael van der Mark



"It goes without saying that I am really excited. I came quite close to getting the opportunity to ride a MotoGP bike a few weeks ago, but it didn’t work out. Then Hervé called, and although I will have a busy schedule, I could not say no to this chance. I am very happy and I look forward to this adventure. Luckily, I know Sepang, but the MotoGP riders have done a lot of tests there this year, so everyone will be fast. However, I just want to enjoy this weekend, to improve myself and see how it is to ride the YZR-M1. At the moment we have some good momentum in World Superbikes so I think it is the perfect time to jump on the Yamaha. I look forward to riding the bike and I want to thank Hervé and Yamaha for this opportunity."



MALAYSIA MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 5.548 m

Width: 16 m

Corners: 15 (10 right, 5 left)

Longest Straight: 920 m

Constructed: 1998

Modified: -



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Jalan Pekeliling, 64000 KLIA, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia



HISTORY



Specifically built for speed and exciting racing, the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia is one of the world’s best. The 2,300 acre complex which also houses a hotel, shopping centre, golf course and other sports facilities cost around £50m to construct and was built in just 14 months, holding its first Grand Prix in April 1999 and setting the standard for race circuits worldwide. With four slow corners following two long straights and ten medium to high-speed corners, the wide track is particularly favourable to overtaking manoeuvres and plenty of open throttle. One of the longest laps in MotoGP is made all the more gruelling for riders by intense heat and humidity. Sepang is located around 50km south of Kuala Lumpur city.



