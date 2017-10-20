2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win!

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 22, 2017 - 04:35 PM 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win!



By Mike Sulka



Lewis Hamilton and his No. 44 Mercedes drove to victory at the 2017 Formula One F1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas. For Hamilton, it is his ninth victory of the year - eighth when starting from Pole. Hamilton now has 62 career victories - 2nd all-time behind Michael Schumacher (91). It was also Hamilton's 116th career podium which is second on the all-time list behind Michael Schumacher (155). It is Hamilton's fifth win in six Grand Prix at Austin. Hamilton now leads the F1 drivers championship over Sebastian Vettel by 66 points. Hamilton has all but clinched the championship.



For Mercedes, it is the team's 11th win of the year.



Sebastian Vettel and his No. 5 Ferrari would finish second. He made a great start, but just didn't have the car to challenge Hamilton for victory. Vettel picked up his 11th podium of the year, and 97th of his Formula One career.



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) made a hard charge from 17th to the lead, and put in a great fight to capture the final podium step!



Kimi Raikkonen would finish fourth after a disappointing final five laps.



In fifth, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) once again under performed. Beat by both Ferrari and a Red Bull while having the second best car on the grid.



POST RACE: The FIA stewards would hand Max Verstappen a 5-second penalty for leaving the track. It was a horrible, and controversial call. Raikkonen would move up to the podium.



Recap



Pre-race, all drivers removed their hats and didn't take a knee during the United States national anthem. A good demonstration of respect that other athletes could learn from.



Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) would get a great start and take the lead from Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Hamilton would slice hard across the track - much like Vettel at Singapore - Vettel would push back and retain the position entering Turn One.



As the cars completed lap one, Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would get a run on Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) for third. Ricciardo would make a great dive down the inside of Turn One, but Bottas would hold him off.



By Lap 3, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was up from his 17th place starting position to 10th.



Hamilton would use DRS to get past Vettel on Lap 6 to take the lead. The Mercedes powerplant making easy work of the Ferrari.



Verstappen would move up to seventh by Lap 10. A great drive from the back.



Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) would lose his engine on Lap 16 bringing out the local yellows. He'd pull quietly off to the side of the track after turning the best lap of the Grand Prix.



Vettel would pit from second on Lap 17, and take on soft Pirelli tyres. Hamilton would pit from the lead on lap 20 and take on softs as well. Hamilton would exit pitlane just ahead of Vettel. A very close call by the Mercedes pitwall.



Fernando Alonso (McLaren Honda) would have an "engine issue" on Lap 25. His race would end in the garage.



Max Verstappen (Red Bull) would pit on Lap 25, and take on a very conservative choice - the soft tyre. On Lap 38, Red Bull would reverse that decision and slap on the supersoft tyres. Ferrari would cover with Vettel leaving the pair fourth and fifth respectively. A strange move by Ferrari.



Ahead, Kimi Raikkonen would make a nice pass on Valtteri Bottas and take second position with 13 laps to go. On Lap 50, Vettel would go to the outside of Turn One to take third from Bottas, a lap later Raikkonen would give way... Vettel to second.



Lewis Hamilton would win, and was largely unchallenged.



Next up, the 2017 Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City next weekend.

























































2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One Race Results

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 56 1:33:50.991 25 2 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 56 +10.143s 18 3 7 Kimi Raikkonen FERRARI 56 +15.779s 15 4 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 56 +16.768s 12 5 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 56 +34.967s 10 6 31 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 56 +90.980s 8 7 55 Carlos Sainz RENAULT 56 +92.944s 6 8 11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 55 +1 LAP 4 9 19 Felipe Massa WILLIAMS MERCEDES 55 +1 LAP 2 10 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 55 +1 LAP 1 11 18 Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES 55 +1 LAP 0 12 2 Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN HONDA 55 +1 LAP 0 13 39 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 55 +1 LAP 0 14 8 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 55 +1 LAP 0 15 9 Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI 55 +1 LAP 0 16 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 55 +1 LAP 0 NC 14 Fernando Alonso MCLAREN HONDA 24 DNF 0 NC 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing TAG HEUER 14 DNF 0 NC 94 Pascal Wehrlein SAUBER FERRARI 5 DNF 0 NC 27 Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT 3 DNF 0

* Provisional results







PaddockTalk Perspective



