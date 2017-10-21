F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Ferrari 'easy to beat' when emotional
Posted by: Admin on Oct 23, 2017 - 06:05 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Ferrari 'easy to beat' when emotional


Ferrari is "easy to beat" when emotions are running high at the Italian team.

That is the view of Niki Lauda, a former Ferrari driver who is now the team chairman at the Maranello marque's arch-rival Mercedes.

 

Despite an earlier strong challenge, Sebastian Vettel's 2017 title campaign fell apart recently amid car failures, and new rumours team Maurizio Arrivabene could be sacked as a direct consequence.

But Lauda said that sort of chaos would simply show that Ferrari is falling back into bad old habits.

"Ferrari is hard to beat when there is inner peace and trust in their own performance," he told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in Austin.

"But they are easy to beat when they stand in their own way with performance pressure, high expectations and when people are emotional and insecure," Lauda added.

Mercedes beat Ferrari to the 2017 constructors' world championship on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton needs only to finish fifth in Mexico this weekend to win his fourth drivers' crown.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy