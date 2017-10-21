F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: McLaren considers orange livery for 2018
Posted by: Admin on Oct 23, 2017 - 06:07 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: McLaren considers orange livery for 2018


McLaren is not ruling out a switch to a full orange livery for 2018.

Prior to this season, there was speculation the British team would revert to its traditional colour - papaya orange - this year.

 

But although Fernando Alonso used a full orange livery when he did the Indy 500 in May, McLaren instead added significant black to its final design for F1.

That could be about to change, as McLaren switches from Honda to Renault power for 2018.

"We are now starting to deal with the design and I believe the fans would like to see our formula one cars in the classic papaya orange," Speed Week quotes McLaren boss Zak Brown as saying.

"When we did the Indycar, a lot of fans responded by asking us to paint the F1 cars like that as well.

"But we need to just wait for a few sponsor decisions, which can affect how the cars look. But in general I do not rule out that colour," Brown added.

The American also said he expects more sponsors to appear on the 2018 McLaren, but he played down expectations a title sponsor deal might be done.

"We have a lot of space on the car for our partners, and I expect to welcome some new ones next year," said Brown.

"But it's not so much a matter of finding a title sponsor, because its value in formula one is relatively low compared to other series like Nascar.

"We are thinking more about a model of having a few big partners, and we should have that for next year," he added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy