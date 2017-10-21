F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Kvyat yet to discuss future with Marko
Posted by: Admin on Oct 23, 2017 - 06:08 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Kvyat yet to discuss future with Marko


Daniil Kvyat says he still has not sat down to discuss his future in F1 with Dr Helmut Marko.

Earlier, amid great uncertainty about what comes next for the embattled Russian, Kvyat said he has been promised a meeting with Red Bull kingpin Marko.

 

Then on Sunday, Kvyat said he was delighted with his performance in Austin as he returned to the Toro Rosso cockpit in Gasly's absence.

"It was my best race this year," he said.

"I came here with a new approach to use all the knowledge that I have. I feel I have become stronger psychologically, with a new motivation.

"With a few weeks rest I was able to disconnect and can again feel great potential and used it. I hope I still have the chance to take further advantage of what I have learned," Kvyat, 23, added.

"Every day I have been asked if I think this weekend is the most important in my career, and if it was, I think I could not have done anything better."

But Marko, the Red Bull driver manager, says he will decide between Kvyat, Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley for the remaining three races of 2017 and then for next year.

Marko seemed happy with Hartley's debut in the US.

"In the long runs he is already very good," said the Austrian. "This is impressive. And his technical statements to the engineers are outstanding."

When asked if he has now had his much-feted meeting with Marko, Kvyat answered: "No, I have not.

"But I do not want to answer questions about this. When I meet, you will know everything," Kvyat added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy