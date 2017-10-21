F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Alonso not surprised with Sainz pace
Posted by: Admin on Oct 23, 2017 - 06:09 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Alonso not surprised with Sainz pace


Fernando Alonso says he is "not surprised" his countryman and friend Carlos Sainz is straight on the pace at Renault.

Sainz switched from Toro Rosso to the French works team after the Japanese grand prix, and on his first attempt outqualified his new teammate Nico Hulkenberg on Saturday.

 

In fact, Sainz is one position higher on the Austin grid than Alonso, his Spanish compatriot and mentor.

"That Carlos performed very well is not a surprise," Alonso told the Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

"Nothing to say," he added.

"We knew Carlos was going to be good. Next year he will have it more difficult because McLaren will be ahead, but he should enjoy this moment," Alonso smiled.

Indeed, Sainz and Alonso, who drives for McLaren, will each have a Renault power unit in 2018.

Alonso also responded to rumours his new McLaren contract allows him to do non-F1 races, like the Daytona endurance sports car race next January.

"Maybe the next race I will do in the US will be the 24 hours of Daytona," he confirmed.

"The Indy 500 was one of the best races of my life so I'd like to do more races in America and one could be in January. That would be fine," Alonso added.

Alonso's McLaren boss Zak Brown runs a Daytona team, United Autosports.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy