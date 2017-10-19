F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


2017 Kansas II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap
Posted by: newsla on Oct 23, 2017 - 06:33 PM
NASCAR News
2017 Kansas II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap


The Name of the Game is Recovery for Austin Dillon and the Dow Racing Team at Kansas Speedway

"It was a really good comeback by the Dow Racing team today. We fell behind a little bit after we had to come back down pit road to tighten lug nuts, which cost us some track position. For the rest of the race, the pit crew was on it and gained us spots pretty much every stop. We ended up with some front end damage in that big wreck, but luckily it didn't end our day. We were just too tight at the end to gain any additional positions."

- Austin Dillon

 
Paul Menard Recovers From Setbacks to Finish 12th in the Richmond/Menards Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

"I am glad we were able to make something out of this day because we had our share of issues throughout the race. We fired off well and were just working on the handling of the Richmond/Menards Chevrolet when I started getting really loose and smelling smoke. Something must have bounced up under the car and pushed the fender brace in because it started rubbing the tire. We got lucky with a caution and were able to get it off the car and work to make sure it didn't rub the rest of the day. We were caught a lap down in the midsection of the race, but were able to get our lap back on one of the cautions. It was a pretty wild race out there, and we were able to survive without any damage. That allowed us to go race at the end, and I was able to bring the car home in the 12th spot."


- Paul Menard


Multi-Car Wreck Takes Out Ryan Newman, Cat Racing Team at Kansas Speedway

"We got taken out in the 'Big One'. It's hard to believe after last week we couldn't make it out of this one, but I simply ran out of room. I had no where to go. We had a fast car during the first half of the race, but for some reason we lost the handling on our Caterpillar Chevrolet. It was such a handful, I thought maybe we had a hole in the nose. We're done now so we have no way of knowing what we could have done."


- Ryan Newman

PaddockTalk Perspective


