2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Qualifying Results - Hamilton, Mercedes On Pole! (Oct 21, 2017)
2017 United States GP (Austin): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the United States
Grand Prix on a one-stop strategy, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel used a two-stop
strategy and kept the championship battle alive after finishing second.
Despite higher degradation than yesterday and warm track temperatures close to 40
degrees, most drivers finished the race with a one-stop ultrasoft-soft strategy.
However, some drivers chose alternative strategies: notably Vettel, and Red Bull’s Max
Verstappen, who started from 16th on the grid with the supersoft tyre. The Dutchman
also stopped twice, switching to the soft compound and then the supersoft, to finally
claim a podium place on the final lap, before losing it due to a penalty.
MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING
“With quite warm track and air temperatures during the race, this was another set of
parameters for the drivers to get used to after an inconsistent weekend in terms of track
conditions. Nonetheless, the one-stop strategy came into play with the soft tyre, even
though there wasn’t a lot of running on this compound in free practice. Strategy was
crucial to this grand prix, with the teams having to react to changing circumstances and
read the track as well as rivals’ tactics as they saw them, adapting their strategies
appropriately. This was exemplified by Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, who were
both extremely quick in the closing stages of the race after a bold call on final pit stops.
Finally, on behalf of all of us, congratulations to Mercedes for another constructors’ title.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
