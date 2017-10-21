2017 United States GP (Austin): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 23, 2017 - 06:40 PM 2017 United States GP (Austin): Pirelli Formula One F1 Race Recap



Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the United States

Grand Prix on a one-stop strategy, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel used a two-stop

strategy and kept the championship battle alive after finishing second.

Despite higher degradation than yesterday and warm track temperatures close to 40

degrees, most drivers finished the race with a one-stop ultrasoft-soft strategy.

However, some drivers chose alternative strategies: notably Vettel, and Red Bull’s Max

Verstappen, who started from 16th on the grid with the supersoft tyre. The Dutchman

also stopped twice, switching to the soft compound and then the supersoft, to finally

claim a podium place on the final lap, before losing it due to a penalty.

MARIO ISOLA - HEAD OF CAR RACING

“With quite warm track and air temperatures during the race, this was another set of

parameters for the drivers to get used to after an inconsistent weekend in terms of track

conditions. Nonetheless, the one-stop strategy came into play with the soft tyre, even

though there wasn’t a lot of running on this compound in free practice. Strategy was

crucial to this grand prix, with the teams having to react to changing circumstances and

read the track as well as rivals’ tactics as they saw them, adapting their strategies

appropriately. This was exemplified by Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, who were

both extremely quick in the closing stages of the race after a bold call on final pit stops.

Finally, on behalf of all of us, congratulations to Mercedes for another constructors’ title.”









PaddockTalk Perspective



