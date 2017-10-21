F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 10 Big Questions for 2018: Prototype Edition (Oct 23, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Binotto to replace Arrivabene as Ferrari boss ? (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 F1: McLaren could announce Alonso deal on Thursday ? (Oct 18, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Kvyat's F1 return could be one-off ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Sponsor to switch F1 teams with Sainz ? (Oct 17, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Spanish woman to fix Ferrari 'quality' ? (Oct 12, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: F1 could scrap 'two by two' race grid
Posted by: Admin on Oct 24, 2017 - 02:26 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: F1 could scrap 'two by two' race grid


F1 owner Liberty is considering shaking up the sport's traditional weekend format.

In Austin, the pre-race proceedings were suddenly changed when the pitlane was opened earlier to allow legendary announcer Michael Buffer to introduce the drivers in Indy 500 style.

 

Not just that, Usain Bolt spiced up the waving of the green flag.

"We want formula one to cross the boundary between sport and show," said Liberty's F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches.

Now, the next innovations are being planned.

Sporting boss Ross Brawn has been quoted by F1 business journalist Christian Sylt as saying Friday practice sessions could be axed in future, making room for more races on the calendar.

"One of the things we are doing is looking at the format of a race weekend to see if we need to change that to make it logistically easier for them (the teams) to do more races," Brawn is quoted by Forbes.

And Germany's Bild newspaper reports that another idea being discussed is a shake-up of the traditional 'two by two' formation on the race grid.

The report said the grid rows in the future could alternate between two and three cars, increasing competition and the risk of a crash.

"We are looking for ways to offer fans more," F1 chief executive Chase Carey said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy