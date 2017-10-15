Toyo Tires Will Display More Than 30 Unique Vehicles at the 2017 SEMA Show

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) will display more than 30 unique vehicles across two exhibit spaces at the 2017 SEMA Show, October 31 - November 3 in Las Vegas, NV. The Road to SEMA video series showing now on YouTube.com/ToyoTires follows several of the vehicles and gives an inside look at what it takes to build some of these amazing vehicles.



Toyo Tires® Outdoor Exhibit (Exhibit #62122)



Located near the main entrance to the South Hall, arriving visitors will enjoy the Toyo Tires exhibit with three one-of-a-kind vehicles making their world-debuts. One of the vehicles on display will be a 2014 BMW X5 sDrive 35i M Sport constructed by Brian Garin of Infinite Auto Design in Huntington Beach, CA. This stealth-looking X5 rides on sporty Toyo® Proxes® ST III™ tires, designed to enhance both the look and performance of SUVs and sport trucks. This new tire has a distinctive tread design and complements the 22-inch Hamann wheels which surround big brakes on each corner.



The X5 has a full IAD grey color change and it received a 2017 facelift. The suspension uses Airrex struts with Accuair Eleval and an Endo Vt tank to help lower the ride, while it has a full carbon lip kit and carbon fiber hood. Under the hood, the engine received both a turbo and intercooler upgrade for more power, flowing through a performance exhaust system. The interior is also customized, including an upgraded sound system.



In addition to admiring these impressive cars, attendees will have a chance to meet Ken Block, star of the wildly popular Gymkhana and Climbkhana video series. Block will sign autographs Tuesday, Oct. 31 between 3 and 4pm and Wednesday, Nov. 1 between 2 and 3pm.



Toyo Tires® Treadpass™



Once again, the Toyo Tires Treadpass provides an immersive experience with nearly 30 specialty cars and trucks. Serving as a walkway between the South and Central Halls, this area allows you to take a moment to relax while being surrounded by stunning automotive works of art. The full line of Toyo products is also on display including Proxes® high-performance tires for cars, SUVs and light trucks and Open Country® tires for pickups and outdoor lifestyle vehicles. Even commercial truck owners will find M-line products for their rig.



Here is just a small sample of the vehicles that show attendees will be able to view up close in the Toyo Tires Treadpass.



Allroad S6 DTM



Constructed by Austin Sarnelle of Allroad Outfitters, Inc., in Woodland Hills, CA; this DTM inspired Audi® serves as a display car for Allroad’s line of products, while delivering massive amounts of all-wheel-drive performance.



With a color scheme replicating the Audi competition livery, this heavily modified Audi features a DTM widebody concept by Allroad. Its twin turbo V8 engine has been tuned to produce more than 800-horsepower, while its larger turbos are fed through a bigger intercooler… its Borla® exhaust helping increase flow. Extreme lowering with H&R ETS Module gives the widebody car a true competition appearance along with its massive APR Performance rear wing. Upgraded Audi RS brakes help to slow the car with its enhanced capabilities.



The car uses 20-inch forged wheels wrapped with wide 315/30ZR20 Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ DOT competition tires. And for owners needing to haul their extra gear to the track or car shows, the Allroad S6 DTM is equipped with a Thule® roof rack/storage system.



Bulletproof Automotive x Varis Mitsubishi Evo X Final Evolution



Ben Schaffer of Bulletproof Automotive in Hawthorne, CA, collaborated with Toyo Tires to present this world debut of the 800-horsepower 2015 Mitsubishi Evo X equipped with a Varis Racing Concept Version 3 widebody kit. The car is a limited production and numbered ‘Final Evolution’, which represents the final production run of the Lancer Evolution.



In addition, it is the world debut of HYPERLOCK Model HL-6S center lock forged wheels in a 19X11” size. Wrapping the wheels are a set of 295/30ZR19 Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ DOT competition tires.



Also considered a world first for an Evo is the installation of R35 GT-R Calipers with GT-R Overtake carbon ceramic brakes. It includes 6-piston front calipers and 15.5” rotors, along with 4-piston brakes on the rear. An Aragosta coilover suspension kit with front cup system, works together with Whiteline and Cusco suspension components.



The Bulletproof full custom Alcantara interior is stitched in charcoal, red and black for a one-off look. Recaro Japan SR-7 reclining seats are also a part of that interior conversion, while an Overtake dry carbon steering wheel helps to direct the car down the road.



After the SEMA Show, this Evo X will be displayed in the Varis booth at the Tokyo Auto Salon.



1971 Datsun 240Z



One of the most iconic Japanese classics of all time is the Datsun 240Z. Featuring a road-race inspired appearance, this Z car was built by Dominic Le and features a custom PPG red paint color. It has Marugen ZG flares, custom front and rear spoilers, carbon fiber bumpers and splitters; and a titanium intercooler shroud on the front which reveals what lurks underneath its hood.



Power comes from a Nissan Sr20DET engine, fully modified internally while using a Greddy intake manifold and custom Apex boost GTX3071R turbo. The engine electronics have been fully updated to handle its power, while titanium components were used extensively including the radiator shrouds, and intercooler components.



While engine power hasn’t been disclosed, the suspension and driveline components reflect the efforts made to get the horsepower to the ground. Porsche® 930 Turbo CV joints and chromoly axles, a T3 custom billet rear end, T3 lower control arms and tie rods, Swift springs, 32-way coil overs and a big brake kit are part of what make it perform.



This great looking Z-car rides on 15x10.5 front and 15x11.5” WORK Equip 40 wheels wrapped with Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ DOT competition rubber.



CARTEL 61 aka “Bonnie”



Built by Cartel Customs, this 1961 Chevy Impala “Bubble Top” features a two-tone Roman Red paint on the main body, and Ernie White paint on the roof and accents. Gabe’s Custom Interiors built the custom formed seats, along with leather interior accents and rear deck lid and kick panels. Agoura Autosounds installed an Alpine head unit and amplifiers, along with 12-inch Type R subwoofers and matching Type R components.



While Cartel has been known for their import builds in the past, they remained loyal to the tradition of this American iron by upgrading the 283 Chevy small block and mating it to a 700 R4 transmission. Cartel fabricated a center exit exhaust system for their own unique identity.



This old school car received all-new components underneath the chassis. They include an Accuair air ride kit with leveling system, and massive Forged Narrow Superlite 6R big brakes on the front, along with Forged Narrow Superlite 4R brakes on the rear. SRP two-piece rotors (14” front and 12” rear) are mated to Wilwood BP-10 Smart Pads, and powered by a Wilwood master cylinder kit. Custom three-piece Modulare Forged SR1 wheels (20x9” front, 21x11” rear) are wrapped by Toyo® Proxes® T1R™ ultra-high performance tires.



1954 COE Toy Hauler



Built by Troy Spackman of Legacy Innovations in Emigsville, PA, this one-of-a-kind build began with a Chevrolet® COE (cab over engine) tow truck – its body installed on a late model four-wheel-drive truck chassis with a custom fabricated pickup bed. With special placards designating it the 5700 Allison Transmission Duramax, it is clear what powers this classic two-tone painted beast.



To finish off the look and heft of this truck, big alloy wheels are wrapped with Toyo M-Line commercial tires.



These vehicles represent a small preview of the sensational cars and trucks that will be displayed by Toyo Tires at the 2017 SEMA Show. Toyo Tires is also known for having a significant presence in other manufacturer’s booths and among the feature vehicles throughout the show. To learn more about the tires which help complete these machines, go to toyotires.com.



