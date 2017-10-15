Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car Championships Featured This Sunday, Oct. 29

Posted by: newsla on Oct 24, 2017 - 06:27 PM



The 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car championships came down to the final events at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and those exciting races will be televised this Sunday, Oct. 29, on CBS Sports Network.



With point titles on the line in the final two 40-minute Touring Car races at MRLS, the Touring Car season finales are scheduled for two one-hour telecasts this Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT with the Touring Car class rounds and at 7 p.m. EDT with the TCA/TCB division events.



Touring Car title contenders Paul Holton, Greg Liefooghe, Nick Wittmer and Toby Grahovec entered the final two races at MRLS with a shot at the 2017 points championship at the legendary 2.238-mile, 11-turn Northern California road circuit. And the action didn’t disappoint in the last two contests.



In the TCA category, S.A.C. Racing teammates Matthew Fassnacht and Elivan Goulart fought throughout the 12-race campaign this year in their Mazda Global MX-T Cup cars and the class crown was determined in the final event.



A wild three-driver TCB battle came down to the final laps at MRLS with P.J. Groenke, Jake Pipal and Canaan O’Connell racing wheel-to-wheel to determine to the class title.



The Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car classes will open the 2018 series at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 23-25, 2018.





