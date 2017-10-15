Kyle LeDuc and Toyo Tires. Win Fifth Pro 4 Class Championship!

Team Toyo’s Kyle LeDuc was crowned 2017 Champion in the Pro 4 class of the Lucas Oil® Off Road Racing Series this past weekend at the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, AZ. This marks the fourth consecutive Pro 4 class championship win for LeDuc and Toyo Tires® and the fifth since 2012. LeDuc’s #99 Monster Energy / Toyo Tires Pro 4 Class Ford truck relied on Toyo® Open Country M/T®-R tires to win the championship.



LeDuc qualified first for Saturday’s final round, while holding a slight lead in the championship points. During the feature race, he chose a conservative strategy early on, and then methodically made his way to the front of the field to ultimately win Round 13. This secured his place in history with his fifth Pro 4 Class Championship.



“Our truck was so dialed in with our new setup and our always dependable Toyo tires,” said LeDuc. “It has been 12-years strong using Toyo tires, and we are still killing them!”



On Sunday, and with all the pressure off for winning a points championship; drivers got to compete in the prestigious Lucas Oil® Challenge Cup races to earn both bragging rights and big money. The first of the cup races held on Sunday was for the Pro Lite class. Team Toyo’s Brandon Arthur piloted his #6 MAV TV / Toyo Tires Chevrolet® truck to the overall race win. Arthur also finished fifth overall in the 2017 Pro Lite class championship points, and second overall in the 2017 Production 1000 UTV class points with his #906 MavTV/Toyo Tires/HRT/Motorsports/KMC Yamaha YXZ1000R. Both of his race vehicles use off-the-shelf Toyo® Open Country® A/T II™ tires for their successes.



Then LeDuc topped his dream weekend by winning the Pro 2 VS Pro 4 Challenge Cup Race, the big money race that featured Pro 2 and Pro 4 class trucks running head-to-head. The win represents LeDuc’s fourth Lucas Oil Challenge Cup victory.



“Everyone at Toyo Tires is extremely proud to share a fifth Pro 4 class championship with Kyle LeDuc,” said Stan Chen, senior manager of events and sponsorships, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “It is significant to have such a string of successes, and it exhibits both remarkable talent of Kyle, as well as the ultimate performance delivered by our Open Country M/T-R tires. We also congratulate both Kyle and Brandon Arthur for winning their respective Lucas Oil Challenge Cup races. It was a great weekend for Team Toyo.”



Toyo Tires would also like to congratulate Christopher Polvoorde of Hemet, CA, driver of the #94 The Palms / Toyo Tires / King Shocks Pro Lite class truck, for winning Rookie of the Year. Polvoorde also competes on off-the-shelf Toyo Open Country A/T II tires.



The 14-race Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series can be seen on CBS, CBS Sports Network and MAV TV. Log on to www.lucasoiloffroad.com for race highlights and for schedules of television coverage.



