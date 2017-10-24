Team Del Conca Gresini En Route To Sepang For Penultimate Event Of 2017

The long, traditional three back-to-back flyaway journey of MotoGP will draw to a close this weekend with the Malaysian Grand Prix of the 2017 season. Team Del Conca Gresini will be facing an event that on paper has so far never been favourable to its riders.



Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio have never excelled in the past at the long and demanding Sepang International Circuit, with a 12th place being the best result for the Spaniard and a DNF last year. If we add to the mix the often-changeable weather conditions, it is clear that this event with require an extra amount of focus and attention from everyone.



Martin heads to Sepang with good momentum to his side – given his eighth pole of the year and the podium taken in Australia last weekend – and he will be aiming for that long-awaited maiden win of the series, while Diggia will try to make amends for the no score of Phillip Island. Moto3 action will get underway on Friday at 9:00 local time (GMT +8) with the first free practice session of the Malaysian Grand Prix.



JORGE MARTIN #88

“Sepang is a track I really like and already last year I was doing very well, although I ended up crashing out of the race when I was battling at the front. I also like the country and the people and I cannot wait for this last flyaway event of the season to begin. We need to get a good start from FP1 and try to do our best to get this elusive first win in the series before the end of the season.”



FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“We’re about to race on a very unique track: a bide, wide one where weather is very changeable and where we’ll try to make amends for the mistakes I’ve made at Phillip Island. I wasn’t doing too bad last year but unfortunately I crashed on oil. We will try to turn the Australian disappointment into extra motivation to do well in Malaysia.”



Birthplace: Madrid

Date of birth: 29 Jan 1998

Weight: 63 kg

Height: 168 cm

Best overall finish in Moto3: 16th (Moto3 2016)

Podium finishes: 8

Poles: 8

Best lap: 2

Best result at Sepang: 12th (Moto3 2015)

Overall standings: 4th (151 points)



Birthplace: Rome

Date of birth: 10 Oct 1998

Weight: 62 Kg

Height: 175 cm

Best overall finish in Moto3: 6th (Moto3 2016)

Podium finishes: 8

Best lap: 2

Overall standings: 5th (146 points)



