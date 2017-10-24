Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 17 Malaysian GP - Preview

Posted by: newsla on Oct 24, 2017 - 06:28 PM Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 17 Malaysian GP - Preview



Marc Márquez struck what could prove to be a decisive blow in the MotoGP World Championship in Australia, but the penultimate round of the season takes place this weekend at a circuit where Andrea Dovizioso shone in 2016, when he took the first of six victories in the space of a year. The Ducati rider returns to Sepang on 236 points, 33 behind his rival with just 50 on the table over the remaining two rounds.



The Pull&Bear Aspar Team complete a run of three races in as many weekends in Japan, Australia and Malaysia with the objective of scoring points with both riders. Álvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham travel to Sepang in contrasting moods after two fruitless races for the Spaniard, who was prevented from using the tyre that worked for him in Japan and then struggled to find grip in Australia. Bautista is hoping that the heat in Malaysia can help him to improve his performance, whilst his team-mate Karel Abraham is also hopeful of improving further after a strong weekend at Phillip Island. The Czech rider is hoping for another points battle this Sunday after dicing with a number of factory riders just a few days ago.



Álvaro Bautista: “The flyaways so far haven't gone as well as we hoped. In Japan with the rain and not being allowed to use the tyre we wanted, and the grip problems in Australia, it has all been difficult. It will be hot at Sepang, which could help us, but we will have to keep one eye on the weather again. It is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar, with a huge variety that are a lot of fun. We will work hard to get back the feeling and the competitiveness we have had this season, which has been missing from the last two races.”



Karel Abraham: “We go to Malaysia in high spirits after doing a good job in Australia. Sepang is not the best track on the calendar for me – I like it but it is the heat and humidity that make it so difficult. The objective is to keep our form going and fight for more points if possible.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



