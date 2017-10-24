Repsol Honda Team Head To Malaysia For The Last Stint Of The Triple-Header

Fresh from Marc Marquez’s brilliant victory in Australia, the Repsol Honda Team have rushed to Malaysia for the penultimate round of the season leading the Rider, Constructor and Team Championships.



With a margin of 33 points over second-place Andrea Dovizioso and a maximum of 50 points still available, Marc will have his first chance to secure the 2017 MotoGP Title next Sunday.



Dani Pedrosa is looking forward to race at a track where he has always been very successful in the past, aiming to recover from two frustrating races in which he struggled with the variable and cold weather conditions.



Besides their normal tasks on track, Marc and Dani will have to face the typical Malaysian extreme weather conditions. Rain will be once again a strong probability, while extremely hot temperatures and physically demanding sessions will surely be a factor to deal with.



At the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix



Marc Marquez has 2 wins— 1X 125 (2010) 1xMotoGP (2014)—plus 1 podium and 4 pole positions.



Dani Pedrosa has 5 wins —1X125 (2003) 1X250 (2004) and 3XMotoGP (2012, 2013, 2015) plus an additional 5 podiums and 3 pole positions.



Marc Marquez

“We are happy of course to go to Malaysia having won at Phillip Island. I knew that it was very important to get a good result in Australia and try to open a bit of a gap before Sepang, which is a demanding round, and where Dovi won last season. One of the main thing there is the humidity. And the high temperatures of course. I think it’s one of the more difficult race under the point of view of the physical conditions. One good thing is that the tarmac is good now as it has be re-surfaced not long ago. The grip also is nice. We’ll see how the situation will be and will try to manage it at the best for the Championship.”



Dani Pedrosa

“We look forward to go and race in Malaysia, a place we have some very good memories. It’s not an easy round as weather conditions are pretty extreme.



The layout also is demanding: the track itself is quite wide and the corners are different one from the other so you need to find a good line in order to be fast. Said that, we know that we can be competitive if we will find a good setup, so we’ll try to start strong since Friday and get a good result on Sunday.”







