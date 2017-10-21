2017 Martinsville II: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

ADVANCE NOTES



Stenhouse Jr. at Martinsville Speedway

Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Martinsville with an average starting position of 24.0.



Last time at Martinsville

After a spin early in the race, Stenhouse Jr. battled back to score his first top-10 finish at the paper clipped shaped track.



Virginia Natives

Two members of the Blue Team grew up close to Martinsville Speedway. Engine tuner Jonathan Salmons was raised in Bassett, Virginia, which is approximately 15 miles north of Martinsville Speedway. Veteran truck driver DeWayne Zirkle is from Roanoke, Virginia which is approximately an hour north of the track.



About Fifth Third Bank

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Martinsville:



“Earlier this year we finished 10th at Martinsville which felt like a win for me. Martinsville is a difficult half-mile track. It’s a long race and you have to be patient. We have four races remaining in the season so we need to finish the season off strong and gain momentum going into the off-season.”





