2017 Martinsville II: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
Posted by: newsla on Oct 25, 2017 - 06:09 PM
NASCAR News
2017 Martinsville II: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview


ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Martinsville Speedway
Stenhouse has nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Martinsville with an average starting position of 24.0.

 
Last time at Martinsville
After a spin early in the race, Stenhouse Jr. battled back to score his first top-10 finish at the paper clipped shaped track.

Virginia Natives
Two members of the Blue Team grew up close to Martinsville Speedway. Engine tuner Jonathan Salmons was raised in Bassett, Virginia, which is approximately 15 miles north of Martinsville Speedway. Veteran truck driver DeWayne Zirkle is from Roanoke, Virginia which is approximately an hour north of the track.

About Fifth Third Bank
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Martinsville:

“Earlier this year we finished 10th at Martinsville which felt like a win for me. Martinsville is a difficult half-mile track. It’s a long race and you have to be patient. We have four races remaining in the season so we need to finish the season off strong and gain momentum going into the off-season.”


