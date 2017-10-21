2017 Martinsville II: Trevor Bayne NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Oct 25, 2017 - 06:10 PM 2017 Martinsville II: Trevor Bayne NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



ADVANCE NOTES



Bayne at Martinsville

Bayne makes his seventh career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Martinsville Speedway this weekend.



In six previous starts at the famed Virginia short track, Bayne has recorded a best finish of 13th in the spring 2017 event.



In 19 starts on short tracks in the MENCS, Bayne has earned a best finish of fifth at Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring 2016 event at the half-mile speedway.



Recapping Kansas

Bayne overcame damage sustained during a multi-car incident following a Lap 197 restart in the MENCS event at Kansas Speedway to record a 20th-place finish.



Matt Puccia at Martinsville

Puccia will call his 13th MENCS event at Martinsville on Sunday. In 12 previous races at the paper-clip shaped oval, Puccia has recorded a best finish of ninth twice with former Roush Fenway driver Greg Biffle in both the spring and fall of 2013.



#DrivenForACause in Martinsville

The No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford will be running a pink paint scheme this weekend in Martinsville in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month and Roush Fenway Racing’s “Driven For A Cause” campaign.



QUOTE WORTHY



Bayne on racing at Martinsville:

“Martinsville is definitely a place where anything can happen. It’s a really tough short track with plenty of beating and banging. Hopefully we can keep our Ford clean all race long and survive the chaos to be around at the end and get another solid finish for this Roush Fenway team.”





PaddockTalk Perspective



