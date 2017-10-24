|
|
|
|
|· 10 Big Questions for 2018: Prototype Edition (Oct 23, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Navarro To Miss Malaysia, Dimas Prepares To Moto2 World Championship Debut
Jorge Navarro has undergone a successful surgery on Monday morning in Melbourne. The procedure, which lasted a bit more than two hours, was performed in order to reconstruct the damaged ligament and part of the ring finger that the Spaniard injured in the recent event of the Moto2 World Championship at Phillip Island, when he crashed out in the early stages of the race.
|
|
The 21-year-old Valencian rider will be released from the Australian hospital today, before flying back to Europe tomorrow to begin his rehabilitation process, with the estimated time of recovery being between two and three weeks. The Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Team wishes Navarro a speedy recovery with the hope to see him returning to action for the season finale at Valencia – his home race - which is something very likely to happen.
For the Malaysian Grand Prix, however, Navarro will be replaced by Indonesia’s Dimas Ekky Pratama, who is currently racing in the CEV Moto2 series. This will be a great opportunity for the 25-year-old from Depok, who will make his World Championship debut with a team that has a very important and historical connection with Ekky's native country through its Indonesian sponsors and partners.
Dimas, who is currently sixth in the CEV Moto2 standings with one podium finish this year, will be racing with the number 26.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|