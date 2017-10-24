Navarro To Miss Malaysia, Dimas Prepares To Moto2 World Championship Debut

Posted by: newsla on Oct 25, 2017 - 06:11 PM Navarro To Miss Malaysia, Dimas Prepares To Moto2 World Championship Debut



Jorge Navarro has undergone a successful surgery on Monday morning in Melbourne. The procedure, which lasted a bit more than two hours, was performed in order to reconstruct the damaged ligament and part of the ring finger that the Spaniard injured in the recent event of the Moto2 World Championship at Phillip Island, when he crashed out in the early stages of the race.



The 21-year-old Valencian rider will be released from the Australian hospital today, before flying back to Europe tomorrow to begin his rehabilitation process, with the estimated time of recovery being between two and three weeks. The Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Team wishes Navarro a speedy recovery with the hope to see him returning to action for the season finale at Valencia – his home race - which is something very likely to happen.



For the Malaysian Grand Prix, however, Navarro will be replaced by Indonesia’s Dimas Ekky Pratama, who is currently racing in the CEV Moto2 series. This will be a great opportunity for the 25-year-old from Depok, who will make his World Championship debut with a team that has a very important and historical connection with Ekky's native country through its Indonesian sponsors and partners.



Dimas, who is currently sixth in the CEV Moto2 standings with one podium finish this year, will be racing with the number 26.



PaddockTalk Perspective



