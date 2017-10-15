Whoa, Whoa, Whoa Stop the Clock! Roush Fenway Racing Returns to Martinsville

Posted by: newsla on Oct 25, 2017 - 06:14 PM



Roush Fenway Racing gears up for the final short track race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season at the .526-mile paper-clip shaped oval of Martinsville Speedway, where the organization has earned six victories across the three major touring series.



MENCS

Martinsville

Sun. 10/29/17 - 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90



Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Ford EcoBoost Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion



For Whom The Bell Tolls

Roush Fenway has earned four Grandfather Clocks at Martinsville with former drivers Mark Martin (two), Jeff Burton and Kurt Busch. Roush Fenway most recently went to victory lane with Busch in Oct. 2002.



Rock Around the Clock

Roush Fenway had its overall most-successful outing at Martinsville in the spring of 2002 when it placed all four of its cars inside the top 10 with former drivers Martin, Burton, Busch and Matt Kenseth.



Closing Time

Roush Fenway earned a one-two finish in the April 9, 2000 event at Martinsville with former drivers Martin and Burton. Martin paced the field for 64 laps en route to the victory.



Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 202 MENCS races at Martinsville, recording four victories, 26 top-five finishes, 65 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 17.6 and has led 1,378 laps. Roush Fenway also boasts two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) wins in 46 starts at Martinsville (fall of ’03 and ’05).



Back to the Future

Roush Fenway drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne recorded their best career finishes at Martinsville in the spring 2017 event, finishing 10th and 13th, respectively.



Short Track Prowess

Roush Fenway has started a total of 638 MENCS races on short tracks, recording a total of 22 wins, 120 top-five finishes, 235 top-10 finishes and 7,582 laps led.



Off-Weekend

The NASCAR XFINITY Series takes a short hiatus before returning to action next week at Texas Motor Speedway. Heading into the break, Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed ranks sixth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff standings, six points behind the fourth and final cutoff position with two races remaining in the Round of 8. At the completion of the NASCAR XFINITY Series event at Phoenix International Raceway, four drivers will be eliminated from the Playoffs.



Roush Fenway Martinsville Wins

1992-1 Martin Cup

1997-2 Burton Cup

2000-1 Martin Cup

2002-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Wood Truck

2005-2 Craven Truck





