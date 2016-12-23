Renault will exit Formula E at the end of Season 4

Posted by: ASkyler on Oct 25, 2017 - 06:15 PM



Renault will focus resources on its aggressive goals for Formula 1, and looks forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan.







Renault and Nissan will work together to ensure a smooth transition, leveraging the expertise and development already available.





Boulogne-Billancourt, 25 October 2017 - Renault today confirmed it will exit Formula E at the end of Season 4, in July 2018. An inaugural partner in Formula E, Renault e.dams clinched its third consecutive FE Teams’ title in Montreal at the end of July 2017 and will soon begin Season 4.





“We had an incredible championship run during our first three years in Formula E and look forward to a competitive fourth season with the benefit of a very stable environment at Renault e.dams,” said Thierry Koskas, Groupe Renault EVP sales & marketing. “As a pioneer in EV, we have learned a tremendous amount about high-performance electric vehicles and energy management that directly benefits our EV customers. After Season 4 we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for Formula 1 and we look forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan.”



