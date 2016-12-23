|
|
|
|
|· 10 Big Questions for 2018: Prototype Edition (Oct 23, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex rallies for Kansas win, as Playoff field is trimmed to eight drivers (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Race Results - Hamilton, Mercedes Win! (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 United States GP (Austin): Formula One F1 Starting Line-Up & Race Preview (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Australian GP (Phillip Island): MotoGP Race Results - This is war: Marquez wins the fight for Phillip Island (Oct 22, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Christopher Bell gets first win (Oct 21, 2017)
· 2017 Kansas II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Oct 21, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renault will exit Formula E at the end of Season 4
Renault will focus resources on its aggressive goals for Formula 1, and looks forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan.
|
|
Renault and Nissan will work together to ensure a smooth transition, leveraging the expertise and development already available.
Boulogne-Billancourt, 25 October 2017 - Renault today confirmed it will exit Formula E at the end of Season 4, in July 2018. An inaugural partner in Formula E, Renault e.dams clinched its third consecutive FE Teams’ title in Montreal at the end of July 2017 and will soon begin Season 4.
“We had an incredible championship run during our first three years in Formula E and look forward to a competitive fourth season with the benefit of a very stable environment at Renault e.dams,” said Thierry Koskas, Groupe Renault EVP sales & marketing. “As a pioneer in EV, we have learned a tremendous amount about high-performance electric vehicles and energy management that directly benefits our EV customers. After Season 4 we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for Formula 1 and we look forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan.”
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|