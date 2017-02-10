IMSA Launches Roku Channel, Features On Demand Race Broadcast

IMSA continues to expand its digital footprint, announcing this afternoon the launch of its own Roku channel.



The channel available now includes more than enough content to get race fans through the offseason, with on demand race broadcasts from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge Presented by Mazda, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama.







Additional on demand content includes qualifying sessions from the WeatherTech Championship, and other features such as the post-race “Sights and Sounds” and “A Lap Around…” videos.



The award-winning IMSA Productions team has produced the channel’s content. IMSA Productions has been recognized with 11 Telly Awards over the last two years, presented annually for achievements by the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world.



“We couldn’t be prouder of the video content that our IMSA Productions team produces on a weekly basis, and this IMSA Roku channel presents a unique opportunity to get that content in front of a new audience,” said IMSA Vice President, Marketing, David Pettit. “We wouldn’t have launched this channel if we couldn’t do it the right way and that includes providing our fans and prospective new fans with compelling video content across the board.”



Roku pioneered streaming for the TV, and developed a streaming platform that delivers a best-in-class user experience. Roku has 15 million monthly active accounts as of June 30, 2017.



Fans can find check out the IMSA channel here or by searching “IMSA” in the Roku Channel Store.



In addition to its Roku channel, IMSA also has recently made its IMSA TV video player Chromecast compatible, allowing fans to stream video content directly from their mobile phone, tablet or personal computer to the TV.



