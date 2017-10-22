2017 Martinsville: ThorSport Racing NASCAR Truck Race Preview

Friday, October 27: (All times Eastern) Practice - 1:00pm (FOX Sports 1) Final Practice - 3:00pm (FOX Sports 1)



Saturday, October 28:

10:00am - Qualifying (FOX Sports 1)

12:30pm - NCWTS Setup Show (FOX Sports 1)

1:00pm - Texas Roadhouse 200 (FOX Sports 1)



Martinsville Stages...

Stage 1 - 50 Laps (Concludes at lap 50)

Stage 2 - 50 Laps (Concludes at lap 100)

Stage 3 - 100 Laps (Concludes at lap 200)



Team Stats:

Driver Point Standings: 13th

Owner Point Standings: 14th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender



Notes:

• This Week's No. 13 JEGS Toyota Tundra... The No. 13 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 49 for Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. This is the same chassis Cody Coughlin piloted earlier this season at the .526-mile "Paperclip." Additionally, the JEGS driver piloted this particular chassis at Gateway Motorsports Park (12th), and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (12th).

• Pink at the Paperclip...Coughlin will pilot a pink JEGS Toyota Tundra, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Like most families, the Coughlin family has suffered losses due to the horrible disease, which has led them to do something extraordinary in the hopes of one day finding a cure for cancer. The Coughlin family, through the JEGS Foundation, has donated $10 million to the The Ohio State University Foundation for cancer treatment and research at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and hope to continue that strive for a cure, through Coughlin's driving exploits in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race.

• The Power of Pink... Each October, for the past few years, Coughlin has delivered care packages to cancer survivors, those fighting cancer, and their families. Additionally, the ThorSport Racing driver passed out T-Shirts at a local mammography center in Ohio, and over the past three years has handed out over 5000 pieces of awareness items during the Winchester 400 race weekend.

• Martinsville Stats... Coughlin made his Martinsville Speedway debut earlier this season (April, 2017). The JEGS driver started 27th and finished 19th.

• Truck Series Stats... Coughlin has made 31 NCWTS starts since 2015, with a career-best start of seventh at Talladega (Al.) Superspeedway (2016), and a career-best finish of sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2017).

Chatting with Cody Coughlin...



"We had a really good run going at Martinsville in the spring, until the last lap of the race. I'm looking forward to this weekend, and hopefully having another good run, especially with our pink Toyota Tundra that we're running for breast cancer awareness. This is a very emotional month for me and my family, and many families, so hopefully we can have a good run for that reason as well."



Team Stats:

Driver Point Standings: 5th

Owner Point Standings: 10th

2017 Playoff Position: 5th



Notes:

• This Week's No. 27 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra... The No. 27 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 61 for Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. This is the same chassis Ben Rhodes piloted to a 14th-place finish at Iowa Speedway (June, 2017), and a seventh-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September, 2017).

• Martinsville Stats... Rhodes has made four starts at the Martinsville Speedway "Paperclip." His success includes one pole (March, 2016), and one top-10 finish (February, 2014).

• Round of 6... Rhodes transferred to the Round of 6 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Playoffs, which kicks off on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, following his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last month. The Round of 6 will include three tracks - Martinsville Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix International Raceway. The top-four drivers, following Phoenix on November 10, will transfer to the Round of 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and a chance at the title.

• 2017 Season Stats... In 19 starts this season, the ThorSport Racing driver has earned one pole (Pocono), and led 160 laps en route to one win (Las Vegas), six top-five, and 11 top-10 finishes.

• Truck Series Stats... In 46 NCWTS races, Rhodes has two poles, and has led 215 laps en route to one win, nine top-five, and 19 top-10 finishes.

Chatting with Ben Rhodes...



"We just need an overall good, solid run at Martinsville on Saturday. We need to finish in the top-five - a win would be nice to guarantee our spot in the Final Four at Homestead, but it's not necessary in this round - I think we can still play it safe, and get in on points. Right now we're in fifth-place, only two points behind third, so I know we can easily make up that margin. We did it in the first Round of 8, and I'm confident we can do it in this Round as well - I have no doubt in my mind that our Safelite Tundra won't be super fast. My ThorSport Racing team has put in a lot of work on not only this Tundra for Martinsville, but all the races that remain on the 2017 schedule. We just need a good run in Martinsville, and we'll be just fine heading into the Round of 4 at Homestead."



Team Stats:

2017 Driver Point Standings: 3rd

2017 Owner Point Standings: 4th

2017 Playoff Position: 3rd



Notes:

• This Week's No. 88 Ideal Door/Menards Toyota Tundra... The No. 88 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 63 for Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. This is the same chassis Matt Crafton piloted to a ninth-place finish earlier this season at the .526-mile Martinsville Speedway (April, 2017), a fourth-place finish at Gateway Motorsports Park (June, 2017), and a sixth-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (September, 2017).

• Martinsville Stats... Crafton has 31 starts at Martinsville Speedway. His success includes one pole (October, 2011), and 279 laps led en route to two wins (March, 2014 & October, 2015), eight top-five and 18 top-10 finishes.

• On This Day... On Saturday, October 28, Crafton will celebrate his 17th anniversary in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). On this day in 2000, the two-time champion made his series debut at California Speedway, in Fontana. The ThorSport Racing driver started 17th and finished ninth.

• Round of 6... Crafton transferred to the Round of 6 in the NCWTS Playoffs, which kicks off on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, following a ninth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, earlier this month. The Round of 6 includes three tracks - Martinsville Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix International Raceway. The top-four drivers, following Phoenix on November 10, will transfer to the Round of 4, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and a chance at the title.

• Season Stats... In 19 starts this season, the ThorSport Racing driver has one win (Eldora), one pole (Michigan), and has led 214 laps en route to four top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes.

• Career Stats...In 403 NCWTS starts, Crafton has earned 13 poles, and led 2349 laps en route to 14 wins, 101 top-five, and 239 top-10 finishes.

Chatting with Matt Crafton...



Who do you think your biggest competition is in the Round of 6?

"Racing for championships in the Truck Series, and even back in the Southwest Tour, and late models, you go out there and take care of yourself. Race your own race, and see how the cards fall at that point. I know I say it all the time, but I truly believe it, if it's meant to be, it will happen."



You won the fall race at Martinsville in 2015, and you've been competitive at the final four tracks on the 2017 schedule. Which track do you think is your best shot to punch your ticket to the next Round?

"I truly don't see one as a bad shot, quite honestly. I've won at two out of the three tracks in this Round - I've got a couple grandfather clocks from Martinsville, and a couple cowboy hats from Texas. One of the tracks I'd really like to win at, and we've had some good runs there, is Phoenix. Quite honestly, I don't want to wait that long, but I've always had that track circled on the schedule. It would be really nice to go out west and win one, in front of a lot of friends and family. Honestly, the next four race tracks have been so good to us."



Team Information:

Driver Point Standings: 10th

Owner Point Standings: 12th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender



Notes:

• This Week's No. 98 RIDE TV Toyota Tundra... The No. 98 ThorSport Racing team will unload chassis No. 43 for Saturday's Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. This is the same chassis Grant Enfinger piloted to a 17th-place finish at the .526-mile "Paperclip," earlier this season, and two top-five finishes at Gateway Motorsports Park (5th), and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (4th).

• Martinsville Stats... Enfinger has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Martinsville Speedway. The ThorSport Racing driver's success includes a track-best start of 10th (April, 2017), and a track-best finish of 17th (April, 2017).

• Sunoco Rookie Update... The ThorSport Racing driver currently leads the charge in the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings by 10 points over second-place Chase Briscoe.

• Season Update... In 19 starts this season, the ThorSport Racing driver has led 40 laps en route to nine top-five, and 13 top-10 finishes, with a season-best start of fifth (Texas Motor Speedway), and a season-best finish of third (Texas Motor Speedway, and Gateway Motorsports Park).

• Truck Series Stats... In 33 career NCWTS starts, Enfinger has one pole (Daytona, 2016), and has led 90 laps en route to one win (Talladega, 2016), 11 top-five, and 18 top-10 finishes.

Chatting with Grant Enfinger...



How demanding is Martinsville Speedway on both driver and equipment?

"Martinsville is very demanding on everything. It's a place where it's easy to overdrive the corner and for the most part we only have one groove, so everyone is fighting for that. This is also the track where we see the most brake issues and bent body panels."



What are the keys to getting around the .526-mile "Paperclip"?

"I think you want your truck to turn the center really well, so you can drive it in the corner further, and get back to the gas sooner."



PaddockTalk Perspective



