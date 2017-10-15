Truck Series Championship Contender Bell Gets Driving Lesson

Posted by: newsla on Oct 26, 2017 - 06:18 AM Truck Series Championship Contender Bell Gets Driving Lesson From University Of Oklahoma Golf Team



The following is an event recap with photo and video links from NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender Christopher Bell returning to his hometown of Norman, Okla., on Tuesday and visiting with a reigning national champion - the University of Oklahoma men's golf team.



Event Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender Christopher Bell arrived Tuesday in his hometown of Norman, Okla., for a different type of driving lesson. ... And wedge game lesson. ... And putting lesson.



The 22-year-old Bell discovered a passion for golf in the last year and there is nothing better to improve your game then some tips from the 2017 NCAA national champion University of Oklahoma men's golf team.



Bell joined several of the team members, including No. 1 player Brad Dalke, and assistant coach Bill Allcorn at the Charlie Coe Golf Learning Center that is part of the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, home course for the Sooners.



Bell, who drives the No. 4 JBL Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, had an opportunity to get some driving, iron, chipping and putting lessons from Allcorn and the team to help improve his game. He also played the 141-yard, par-3 hole with the Sooners that is part of a brand-new, par-3 area of the practice facility.



Bell later enjoyed a visit to the OU campus, where he toured the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium; the Sooners' football facilities and trophy displays; and Heisman Park, which features life-size, bronze statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims and Jason White.



The Highlight

Allcorn surprised Bell by presenting him with an OU team golf bag that was monogrammed with his name as well as Nike OU golf shoes, golf hats and apparel. Bell reciprocated by presenting Allcorn with an autographed replica of his JBL Toyota racing helmet, autographed team hats and team apparel.



What They Are Saying

"That was really, really cool to get some golf tips from the national champions. It's something I won't soon forget for sure." - Kyle Busch Motorsports driver and Norman native Christopher Bell on his visit with the Sooners men's golf team.



"Actually I think there is. Golf - I'm still new to it - it's a lot mental, too. If you think you can do it, it's a lot easier to do it than if you walk up to the ball and say this is a tough shot. You're more likely to fail. That relates a lot to racing. If you believe in yourself and have confidence, it's a lot easier if you don't." - Bell on the similarities between racing and golf.



"I put so much pressure on myself to run good. I want to be the best really, really bad." - Bell on the pressures to succeed.

"For me personally, Texas is my favorite track since I started racing in NASCAR. Even with the repave (this year), my trucks have seemed to be good every time we've gone there. To win in the spring (summer) obviously gives me a little bit of extra confidence. Martinsville has been one of my struggle spots and I struggled at Phoenix last year, but I know my crew chief Rudy Fugle has a hand on Phoenix." - Bell on the upcoming Round of 6 tracks Martinsville, Texas and Phoenix.



"Next year is going to be a blast. To drive for Joe Gibbs Racing is something I would say I dreamed of as a kid but I didn't even think that was a possibility. So it is a dream come true to drive for him. To drive in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for the premier team is really, really special." - Bell on driving in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for Joe Gibbs Racing beginning in 2018.



"Having Christopher Bell here was awesome. What was cool about it is that he is close to the same age as our golfers so for him to just hang out with the guys and let our guys give him a glimpse of our world was neat." - University of Oklahoma assistant men's golf coach Bill Allcorn on Bell's visit with the team.



"I know it is completely different, but when it comes to athletic ability we love seeing guys compete at the highest level. So for him to get a glimpse of our players and see how we hit shots and be able to help him out was a fun day for everybody." - Allcorn on the mutual admiration among athletes.



Fast Fact

Bell, who won June's winstaronlinegaming.com 400, is looking to become just the third driver since 2004 to sweep the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Texas Motor Speedway in the same season when he returns Friday, Nov. 3, for the JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief. Ron Hornaday Jr. accomplished the feat in 2008 and then Johnny Sauter in 2012. The truck sweep has occurred just four times since Texas Motor Speedway began hosting two series races in 1999. The other occasions were 2002 and again in '03, both by Brendan Gaughan.



Notebook

Bell, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular-season champion, continues his quest for the series crown when the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 6 opens Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. The Round of 6 consists of Martinsville, JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Harvey Relief at Texas Motor Speedway (Friday, Nov. 3) and Phoenix International Raceway (Friday, Nov. 10). Four drivers will advance to the Championship 4 and vie for the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, Nov. 17. A win in any of those three races by a championship contender earns them an automatic berth in the Championship 4 while the remaining positions will be based off the point standings. ... Bell will perform double duty during the Nov. 2-5 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. In addition to competing in the JAG Metals 350 for Kyle Busch Motorsports, he also will compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 XFINITY Series race on Saturday, Nov. 4. It will be his first start in the XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway. ... The University of Oklahoma, guided by head coach Ryan Hybl, defeated defending national champ Oregon, 3-1-1, in match-play format in May to capture the school's second national title in the program's history. The other came in 1989 under head coach Gregg Grost. ... Oklahoma currently is ranked fifth in the nation during this fall season. ... The defending national champions have two Dallas/Fort Worth players on the 11-man roster, junior Blaine Hale and sophomore Garrett Reband. Hale, of Dallas, played at Lake Highlands High School and Reband, of Fort Worth, played at Southwest Christian School and both were on hand for Bell's visit.



Upcoming Event At A Glance

AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Playoff Tripleheader, November 2-5

Thursday, Nov. 2 - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 1st Practice (2 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Final Practice (4 p.m. - 4:55 p.m.).



Friday, Nov. 3 - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1st Practice (12 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.); NASCAR XFINITY Series 1st Practice (2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Lottery Salute to Veterans Qualifying Days (3 p.m.); NASCAR XFINITY Series Final Practice (4 p.m. - 4:55 p.m.); Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Texas Lottery Salute to Veterans Qualifying Days (5:15 p.m.); JAG Metals 350 Driving Hurricane Relief NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 6 Playoff Race (7 p.m., TV: FS1 / Radio: MRN, Sirius XM Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch)



Saturday, Nov. 4 - Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2nd Practice (2 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.); Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice (4 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.); NASCAR XFINITY Series Texas Lottery Salute to Veterans Qualifying Days (5:05 p.m.); O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Round of 8 Playoff Race (7:30 p.m., TV: NBCSN / Radio: PRN, Sirius XM Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch)



Sunday, Nov. 5 - AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoff Race (1 p.m., TV: NBCSN / Radio: PRN, Sirius XM Ch. 90, 95.9 The Ranch)



PaddockTalk Perspective



